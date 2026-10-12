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XORTX Therapeutics falls 23.78% on its US listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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XRTX 1.41 -23.78% as of 12 Oct 2026, 22:17 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
1.85
Open
2.05
Day range
1.36 – 2.08
Volume
18.6m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Updated 22:25 UTC. XORTX Therapeutics was last quoted at 1.41 USD, down 0.00% against the 1.41 USD this article was written from. The figures in the piece above describe the window it was written for and have not been changed.

XORTX Therapeutics (ticker: XRTX) on its US listing saw a significant move in Friday’s session. Reviewing the recent trading history, the share closed at USD 1.70 on Wednesday last week. The price remained unchanged at USD 1.70 on Tuesday. On Thursday, the stock closed slightly higher at USD 1.73, a rise of 1.76% on the day. Friday’s session saw a minor decrease, with the close at USD 1.71, down 1.16% from the previous day.

The start of this week saw the share close at USD 1.70 on Monday, a decrease of 0.58%. On Tuesday, the price moved up again to USD 1.73, a 1.76% increase. Wednesday’s session ended at USD 1.75, up 1.16%. Thursday saw a more notable rise, with the stock closing at USD 1.85, a gain of 5.71% on the day.

On Friday, 9 October 2026, XORTX Therapeutics opened at USD 2.05. The price reached a high of USD 2.08 and a low of USD 1.36 during the session. The share closed at USD 1.41, representing a decrease of 23.78% from the previous close of USD 1.85.

Trading volume on Friday was 18,646,153 shares. XORTX Therapeutics operates in the Health Care sector and is listed on a US exchange. The company is not included in any major indices.

No verified reason for the price movement on Friday could be established.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday1.7
Tuesday1.7+0%
Thursday1.73+1.76%
Friday1.71-1.16%
Monday1.7-0.58%
Tuesday1.73+1.76%
Wednesday1.75+1.16%
Thursday1.85+5.71%
TimePrice (USD)Change since 21:20 UTC
21:20 UTC window opened1.41+0.00%
22:20 UTC1.41+0.00%
22:25 UTC latest1.41+0.00%
XORTX Therapeutics — daily XRTX Delayed
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