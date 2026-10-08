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DarkIris shares rise 22.79% on its US listing to close at $1.67

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read
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DKI 1.67 +22.79% as of 8 Oct 2026, 22:17 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
1.36
Open
1.27
Day range
1.27 – 3.64
Volume
48m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

DarkIris (DKI), listed on its US exchange in the Communication Services sector, has shown notable price movements over recent sessions. On the earliest session shown, Wednesday, the shares closed at $2.58. The following Tuesday, DarkIris closed at $2.55, marking a decrease of 1.16% on the day. On Thursday, the price dropped sharply to $1.29, a decline of 49.41%. The next session, Friday, saw a recovery with a close at $1.38, up 6.98%. On Monday, the shares continued to rise, closing at $1.50, an increase of 8.7%. The subsequent Tuesday session ended with a close at $1.36, down 9.33% from the previous day.

On Wednesday, 7 October 2026, DarkIris opened at $1.27. During the session, the price reached a high of $3.64 and a low of $1.27. The shares closed at $1.67, representing a gain of 22.79% compared to the previous session's close of $1.36.

Trading volume on Wednesday was 47,993,120 shares. This figure reflects the level of activity in the stock during the session.

DarkIris operates in the Communication Services sector and is traded in US dollars on its US listing. The company is not included in any major indices according to the available data.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Wednesday could be established from the information available.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday2.58
Tuesday2.55-1.16%
Thursday1.29-49.41%
Friday1.38+6.98%
Monday1.5+8.7%
Tuesday1.36-9.33%
DarkIris — daily DKI Delayed
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