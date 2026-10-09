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Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US falls 21.84% on Thursday

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read
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APUS 5.51 -21.84% as of 9 Oct 2026, 22:17 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
7.05
Open
6.43
Day range
5.21 – 6.50
Volume
1.1m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US (APUS), listed on its US exchange and part of the Health Care sector, has experienced notable price movements over recent sessions. The earliest session shown, on Wednesday, saw the shares close at USD 2.29. The following Tuesday, the stock closed at USD 5.02, marking a significant increase of 119.21% on the day. On Thursday, the shares closed at USD 4.1, a decrease of 18.33% from the previous session. The next session, Friday, ended with the price at USD 3.22, down 21.46% on the day. Monday’s session saw a recovery, with the shares closing at USD 4.59, up 42.55%. The following Tuesday, the stock closed at USD 7.13, a rise of 55.34%. On Wednesday, the shares closed at USD 7.05, a decline of 1.12% from the previous day.

On Thursday, 8 October 2026, Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US opened at USD 6.43. During the session, the shares reached a high of USD 6.4955 and a low of USD 5.2101. The stock closed at USD 5.51, representing a decrease of 21.84% compared to the previous close of USD 7.05.

Trading volume on Thursday was 1,096,913 shares. This level of activity reflects continued interest in the stock during a period of pronounced price changes.

Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US operates in the Health Care sector and is listed on its US exchange. The company is not currently included in any major indices.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Thursday could be established at the time of writing.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday2.29
Tuesday5.02+119.21%
Thursday4.1-18.33%
Friday3.22-21.46%
Monday4.59+42.55%
Tuesday7.13+55.34%
Wednesday7.05-1.12%
Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US — daily APUS Delayed
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