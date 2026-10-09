GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Markets

Baiya International Group falls 24.35% on Thursday in US trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read
Add as preferred source on Google
BIYA 1.74 -24.35% as of 9 Oct 2026, 22:17 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
2.30
Open
1.88
Day range
1.70 – 1.98
Volume
2.1m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Baiya International Group (ticker: BIYA) is listed in the United States and operates in the Industrials sector. The company’s shares have experienced notable price movements over the past several sessions. On Wednesday of last week, the stock closed at USD 2.07. The following Tuesday, it ended the session at USD 2.05, a decrease of 0.97% on the day. Thursday saw a sharper decline, with the shares closing at USD 1.62, down 20.98%. The downward trend continued into Friday, when the stock finished at USD 1.6, a further decrease of 1.23%. On Monday, the shares closed at USD 1.4, representing a drop of 12.5%. Tuesday’s session saw the stock close at USD 1.37, down 2.14%. A significant move occurred on Wednesday, when Baiya International Group closed at USD 2.3, an increase of 67.88% on the day.

On Thursday, 8 October 2026, the shares opened at USD 1.88. During the session, the price reached a high of USD 1.98 and a low of USD 1.7. The stock closed at USD 1.74, marking a decline of 24.35% from the previous close. Trading volume for the session was 2,106,549 shares.

Baiya International Group is not currently included in any major indices. The company is categorised under the Industrials sector and is traded in US dollars on its US listing.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Thursday could be confirmed at the time of publication.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday2.07
Tuesday2.05-0.97%
Thursday1.62-20.98%
Friday1.6-1.23%
Monday1.4-12.5%
Tuesday1.37-2.14%
Wednesday2.3+67.88%
Baiya International Group — daily BIYA Delayed
Track all markets on TradingView

Related Articles

Image for Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US falls 21.84% on Thursday

Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US falls 21.84% on Thursday

Image for Grande Group rises 23.12% on Thursday in US trading

Grande Group rises 23.12% on Thursday in US trading

Image for Bending Spoons S.p.A. Ordinary Shares rise to 41.07 after sharp Wednesday gain

Bending Spoons S.p.A. Ordinary Shares rise to 41.07 after sharp Wednesday gain

Image for DarkIris shares rise 22.79% on its US listing to close at $1.67

DarkIris shares rise 22.79% on its US listing to close at $1.67

Image for Nexentis Technologies drops 22.3% on its US listing

Nexentis Technologies drops 22.3% on its US listing

Image for Lucas GC rises 24.78% on its US listing to close at $2.82

Lucas GC rises 24.78% on its US listing to close at $2.82

More from Markets

Explore more articles in the Markets category

Image for Delixy Holdings rises 22.14% on Tuesday in US trading
Delixy Holdings rises 22.14% on Tuesday in US trading
Image for High-Trend International Group drops 23.29% on US listing
High-Trend International Group drops 23.29% on US listing
Image for XIAO-I Corporation shares rise 22.52% on Tuesday in US trading
XIAO-I Corporation shares rise 22.52% on Tuesday in US trading
Image for OKB rises 5.62% over 24-hour window to 136.25 USD
OKB rises 5.62% over 24-hour window to 136.25 USD
Image for SeaStar Medical Holding falls 24.31% on its US listing
SeaStar Medical Holding falls 24.31% on its US listing
Image for Wellchange Holdings Co drops 22.75% on its US listing on Friday
Wellchange Holdings Co drops 22.75% on its US listing on Friday
Image for Nautilus Biotechnology surges 24.84% on its US listing
Nautilus Biotechnology surges 24.84% on its US listing
Image for Nexalin Technology drops 24% on US listing in Friday trading
Nexalin Technology drops 24% on US listing in Friday trading
Image for NN (NNBR) shares rise 24.24% on US listing in Friday session
NN (NNBR) shares rise 24.24% on US listing in Friday session
Image for LeonaBio shares rise 25.5% on Thursday on its US listing
LeonaBio shares rise 25.5% on Thursday on its US listing
Image for Ocular Therapeutix falls 4.95% on Thursday on its US listing
Ocular Therapeutix falls 4.95% on Thursday on its US listing
Image for Pyxis Oncology closes flat at USD 2.19 on Thursday after recent decline
Pyxis Oncology closes flat at USD 2.19 on Thursday after recent decline
View All Markets Posts