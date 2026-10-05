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Wellchange Holdings Co drops 22.75% on its US listing on Friday

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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WCT 1.29 -22.75% as of 5 Oct 2026, 22:17 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
1.67
Open
1.13
Day range
1.09 – 1.33
Volume
2.9m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Updated 22:25 UTC. Wellchange Holdings Co was last quoted at 0.04334 USD, down 96.64% against the 1.29 USD this article was written from. The figures in the piece above describe the window it was written for and have not been changed.

Wellchange Holdings Co (ticker: WCT) on its US listing experienced significant price changes over the past week. On Wednesday, the shares closed at USD 7.52. The following session, Tuesday, saw the shares close higher at USD 8.06, marking a 7.18% increase on the day. However, Thursday brought a sharp decline, with the shares closing at USD 1.67, representing a 79.28% decrease from the previous session.

On Friday, Wellchange Holdings Co shares opened at USD 1.13. During the session, the price reached a high of USD 1.33 and a low of USD 1.09. The shares closed at USD 1.29, down 22.75% from Thursday’s close. The absolute change in percentage terms for the session was 22.75%. Trading volume on Friday was 2,865,208 shares.

Wellchange Holdings Co is listed on a US exchange. The company is not currently classified within a sector, and it is not included in any major indices according to the available data. The recent sessions have shown considerable volatility in the share price, with large moves both upward and downward within a short period.

The trading activity on Friday was notably active, with volume exceeding two million shares. The price range for the day was between USD 1.09 and USD 1.33, indicating continued movement within the session. The closing price of USD 1.29 was above the session’s opening but below the day’s high.

We could not verify a reason for the recent price movements in Wellchange Holdings Co shares. No official explanation or announcement was available at the time of writing.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday7.52
Tuesday8.06+7.18%
Thursday1.67-79.28%
TimePrice (USD)Change since 21:20 UTC
21:20 UTC window opened0.043038+0.00%
22:20 UTC window high0.043341+0.70%
22:25 UTC latest0.04334+0.70%
Wellchange Holdings Co — daily WCT Delayed
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