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OKB rises 5.62% over 24-hour window to 136.25 USD

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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OKB 136.25 +5.62% as of 7 Oct 2026, 01:09 BST
Previous close
129.01
Open
129.01
Day range
129.01 – 139.74
Volume
Market cap
$2.9bn

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Updated 00:25 UTC. OKB was last quoted at 136.58 USD, up 0.24% against the 136.25 USD this article was written from. The figures in the piece above describe the window it was written for and have not been changed.

OKB began the 24-hour window at 00:09 UTC on 7 October 2026, priced at 129.01 USD. The price remained unchanged at 129.01 USD at the start of the window. By 12:10 UTC, OKB had advanced to 138.28 USD, marking a 7.19% increase from the opening level.

Later in the window, at 16:09 UTC, the price stood at 136.22 USD, representing a 5.59% gain since the window opened. The highest point of the period was reached at 18:03 UTC, when OKB touched 139.74 USD, up 8.32% from the opening figure. After this high, the price moved to 136.72 USD by 20:09 UTC, reflecting a 5.98% increase from the start of the window.

By the end of the window at 00:09 UTC, OKB was priced at 136.25 USD, closing the period with a net gain of 5.62%. The lowest price during the window was the opening value of 129.01 USD at 00:09 UTC. OKB’s market capitalisation was reported at 2.9bn USD at the latest reading.

TimePrice (USD)Change since 00:09 UTC
00:09 UTC window opened129.01+0.00%
00:09 UTC129.01+0.00%
12:10 UTC138.28+7.19%
16:09 UTC136.22+5.59%
18:03 UTC window high139.74+8.32%
20:09 UTC136.72+5.98%
00:09 UTC latest136.25+5.62%

Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 24 hours to 00:09 UTC on 7 October 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.

TimePrice (USD)Change since 00:10 UTC
00:10 UTC window opened136.25+0.00%
00:20 UTC window high136.59+0.25%
00:25 UTC latest136.58+0.24%
OKB — daily CRYPTO:OKBUSD Real-time
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