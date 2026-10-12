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Nautilus Biotechnology surges 23.63% on its US listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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NAUT 2.25 +23.63% as of 12 Oct 2026, 22:17 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
1.82
Open
1.93
Day range
1.85 – 2.46
Volume
19.6m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Updated 22:25 UTC. Nautilus Biotechnology was last quoted at 1.89 USD, down 15.78% against the 2.25 USD this article was written from. The figures in the piece above describe the window it was written for and have not been changed.

Nautilus Biotechnology, listed on its US exchange under the ticker NAUT, has experienced a series of notable price movements over recent sessions. On Tuesday of last week, the shares closed at USD 0.9994. The following Monday, the stock ended the session at USD 1.11, marking an 11.07% increase on the day. Thursday saw a further rise, with the shares closing at USD 1.57, up 41.44%. On Friday, the price continued upward, closing at USD 1.96, a gain of 24.84% for the session.

The start of this week brought some volatility. On Monday, Nautilus Biotechnology closed at USD 1.87, a decrease of 4.59%. Tuesday saw a further decline, with the shares ending at USD 1.77, down 5.35%. However, Wednesday reversed this trend, as the stock closed at USD 1.96, up 10.73%. On Thursday, the shares fell again, closing at USD 1.82, a drop of 7.14%.

On Friday, Nautilus Biotechnology opened at USD 1.93. During the session, the shares reached a high of USD 2.46 and a low of USD 1.85. The stock closed at USD 2.25, representing a 23.63% increase from the previous close. Trading volume for the day was 19,575,734 shares.

Nautilus Biotechnology operates in the Health Care sector. The company is not currently included in any major indices. Its shares are traded in US dollars on its US listing.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Friday could be found.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Tuesday0.9994
Monday1.11+11.07%
Thursday1.57+41.44%
Friday1.96+24.84%
Monday1.87-4.59%
Tuesday1.77-5.35%
Wednesday1.96+10.73%
Thursday1.82-7.14%
TimePrice (USD)Change since 21:20 UTC
21:20 UTC window opened1.89+0.00%
22:20 UTC1.89+0.00%
22:25 UTC latest1.89+0.00%
Nautilus Biotechnology — daily NAUT Delayed
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