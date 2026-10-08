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Lucas GC rises 24.78% on its US listing to close at $2.82

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read
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LGCL 2.82 +24.78% as of 8 Oct 2026, 22:17 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
2.26
Open
2.49
Day range
2.41 – 4.53
Volume
45.6m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Lucas GC (ticker: LGCL) on its US listing has seen notable price changes over the past week. The earliest session shown, on Wednesday, saw the shares close at $3.16. The following session, Tuesday, ended with the shares at $2.82, representing a decrease of 10.76% from the previous close. On Thursday, the shares closed at $2.62, down 7.09% on the day. The next session, Friday, saw a close at $2.52, a further decrease of 3.82%. Monday’s session closed at $2.43, down 3.57%. On Tuesday, the shares ended at $2.26, a decline of 7% from the previous session.

On Wednesday, 7 October 2026, Lucas GC shares opened at $2.49. During the session, the shares reached a high of $4.53 and a low of $2.41. The shares closed at $2.82, which is an increase of 24.78% from the previous close of $2.26. The absolute change in percentage terms was also 24.78% for the session.

Trading volume on Wednesday was 45,644,977 shares. This figure reflects the total number of shares exchanged during the session. Lucas GC operates in the Industrials sector and is not currently listed as a constituent of any major indices.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Wednesday could be established at the time of writing. The report presents only the factual trading data available for the sessions covered.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday3.16
Tuesday2.82-10.76%
Thursday2.62-7.09%
Friday2.52-3.82%
Monday2.43-3.57%
Tuesday2.26-7%
Lucas GC — daily LGCL Delayed
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