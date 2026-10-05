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Nexalin Technology drops 24% on US listing in Friday trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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NXL 5.73 -24.11% as of 5 Oct 2026, 22:17 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
7.55
Open
5.63
Day range
5.15 – 5.95
Volume
1.4m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Updated 22:25 UTC. Nexalin Technology was last quoted at 5.36 USD, down 6.42% against the 5.73 USD this article was written from. The figures in the piece above describe the window it was written for and have not been changed.

Nexalin Technology (ticker: NXL) on its US listing saw notable price changes over the past week. On Wednesday, the shares closed at USD 4.81. This was followed by a decline on Tuesday, when the shares ended the session at USD 4.35, marking a 9.56% decrease for that day. The following session on Thursday saw a sharp rise, with the shares closing at USD 7.55, which represented a 73.56% increase compared to the previous close.

On Friday, Nexalin Technology opened at USD 5.63. During the session, the shares reached a high of USD 5.95 and a low of USD 5.15. The shares ultimately closed at USD 5.73, down 24.11% from the previous close. The absolute percentage change for the session was 24.11%. Trading volume for the day was 1,366,343 shares.

Nexalin Technology operates in the Health Care sector. The company is not currently listed as a constituent of any major index. The shares are quoted in US dollars on its US listing.

The recent sessions have shown significant price movements both upward and downward. The latest session on Friday saw a substantial decline compared to Thursday’s close, with the price moving within a range of USD 5.15 to USD 5.95 before settling at USD 5.73.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Friday could be established at the time of publication.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday4.81
Tuesday4.35-9.56%
Thursday7.55+73.56%
TimePrice (USD)Change since 21:20 UTC
21:20 UTC window opened5.36+0.00%
22:20 UTC5.36+0.00%
22:25 UTC latest5.36+0.00%
Nexalin Technology — daily NXL Delayed
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