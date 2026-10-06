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SeaStar Medical Holding falls 24.31% on its US listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read
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ICU 3.55 -24.31% as of 6 Oct 2026, 22:16 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
4.69
Open
3.62
Day range
3.44 – 3.74
Volume
599.7k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

SeaStar Medical Holding (ICU) on its US listing saw notable price movements over the past several sessions. On Wednesday, the shares closed at USD 3.53. The following day, Tuesday, the closing price was USD 3.56, representing a modest increase from the previous session. Thursday saw the shares close higher at USD 3.75, marking a further rise. On Friday, the shares closed at USD 4.69, which was a significant increase compared to the prior session.

On Monday, 5 October 2026, SeaStar Medical Holding shares opened at USD 3.62. During the session, the price reached a high of USD 3.74 and a low of USD 3.44. The shares ultimately closed at USD 3.55, down 24.31% from the previous close of USD 4.69. This session saw a substantial decline in the share price compared to the previous day.

Trading volume on Monday was 599,740 shares. This figure provides an indication of the level of trading activity for the session. The price range for the day, from USD 3.44 to USD 3.74, shows the volatility experienced during the session.

SeaStar Medical Holding operates in the Health Care sector. The company is listed on its US exchange under the ticker ICU. It is not currently included in any major indices.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Monday, 5 October 2026, could be confirmed at the time of writing.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday3.53
Tuesday3.56+0.85%
Thursday3.75+5.34%
Friday4.69+25.07%
SeaStar Medical Holding — daily ICU Delayed
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