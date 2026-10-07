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XIAO-I Corporation shares rise 22.52% on Tuesday in US trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read
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AIXI 1.85 +22.52% as of 7 Oct 2026, 22:17 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
1.51
Open
2.89
Day range
1.67 – 3.25
Volume
63.6m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

XIAO-I Corporation American Depositary Shares (ticker: AIXI) on its US listing have shown notable price movements over the past several sessions. On Wednesday, the shares closed at USD 1.90. The following session, Tuesday, saw the closing price fall to USD 1.49, a decrease of 21.58% on the day. On Thursday, the shares closed at USD 1.22, marking a further decline of 18.12%. The session on Friday saw a reversal, with the shares closing at USD 1.81, up 48.36% on the day. On Monday, the closing price was USD 1.51, a decrease of 16.57% from the previous session.

On Tuesday, 6 October 2026, XIAO-I Corporation American Depositary Shares closed at USD 1.85, representing a rise of 22.52% from the previous close of USD 1.51. The session opened at USD 2.8903, reached a high of USD 3.25, and a low of USD 1.67. The closing price was below the session's high and opening price, but above the low.

Trading volume on Tuesday was 63,613,284 shares. This figure reflects the number of shares exchanged during the session.

XIAO-I Corporation operates in the Information Technology sector. The shares are listed in the United States and are denominated in US dollars. The instrument is not currently included in any major indices.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Tuesday, 6 October 2026, could be confirmed at the time of writing.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday1.9
Tuesday1.49-21.58%
Thursday1.22-18.12%
Friday1.81+48.36%
Monday1.51-16.57%
XIAO-I Corporation American Depositary Shares — daily AIXI Delayed
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