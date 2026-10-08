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Nexentis Technologies drops 22.3% on its US listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read
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NXTS 1.08 -22.30% as of 8 Oct 2026, 22:17 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
1.39
Open
1.12
Day range
0.94 – 1.19
Volume
18.4m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Nexentis Technologies (ticker: NXTS) trades on its US listing in US dollars. Over the past week, the company’s shares have shown notable movement across sessions. On the earliest session shown, Wednesday, the shares closed at USD 1.46. The following Tuesday, Nexentis Technologies ended the session at USD 1.40, marking a decline of 4.11% from the previous close. On Thursday, the shares closed at USD 1.43, up 2.14% on the day. Friday saw a further increase, with the closing price reaching USD 1.49, a gain of 4.2%. The next session, Monday, the shares closed at USD 1.38, a decrease of 7.38%. On the most recent Tuesday before the latest session, the shares closed at USD 1.39, up 0.72% from the previous day.

On Wednesday, 7 October 2026, Nexentis Technologies opened at USD 1.12. During the session, the shares reached a high of USD 1.19 and a low of USD 0.94. The session closed at USD 1.08, representing a decline of 22.3% from the previous close of USD 1.39. This session’s trading volume was 18,422,216 shares.

Nexentis Technologies is listed on its US exchange, trading in US dollars. The company’s sector is not specified, and it is not currently included in any major indices according to available data.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Wednesday could be confirmed at the time of writing.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday1.46
Tuesday1.4-4.11%
Thursday1.43+2.14%
Friday1.49+4.2%
Monday1.38-7.38%
Tuesday1.39+0.72%
Nexentis Technologies — daily NXTS Delayed
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