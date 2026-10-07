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Delixy Holdings rises 22.14% on Tuesday in US trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read
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DLXY 2.40 +22.14% as of 7 Oct 2026, 22:17 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
1.97
Open
1.97
Day range
1.95 – 3.20
Volume
12.4m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Delixy Holdings (DLXY), listed on its US exchange, has experienced notable price movements over the past several sessions. On Wednesday, the earliest session shown, the company closed at USD 0.503. The following Tuesday saw a significant increase, with the share price closing at USD 2.3, representing a 357.26% rise on the day. On Thursday, the price declined, closing at USD 2.09, a decrease of 9.13%. The downward trend continued on Friday, with Delixy Holdings closing at USD 2.01, down 3.83%. On Monday, the share price closed at USD 1.965, a further decrease of 2.24%.

On Tuesday, 6 October 2026, Delixy Holdings opened at USD 1.97. During the session, the share price reached a high of USD 3.2 and a low of USD 1.95. The session closed at USD 2.4, up 22.14% from the previous close. The absolute percentage change for the day was also 22.14%.

Trading volume for Tuesday’s session was 12,389,774 shares. This figure reflects the total number of shares exchanged during the day.

Delixy Holdings operates in the Energy sector and is traded under the ticker DLXY on its US listing. The company is not currently included in any major indices.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Tuesday could be confirmed at the time of writing.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday0.503
Tuesday2.3+357.26%
Thursday2.09-9.13%
Friday2.01-3.83%
Monday1.965-2.24%
Delixy Holdings — daily DLXY Delayed
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