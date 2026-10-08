GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Markets

Bending Spoons S.p.A. Ordinary Shares rise to 41.07 after sharp Wednesday gain

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read
Add as preferred source on Google
BSP 41.07 +24.19% as of 8 Oct 2026, 22:17 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
33.07
Open
33.07
Day range
32.76 – 42.27
Volume
8.8m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Bending Spoons S.p.A. Ordinary Shares (BSP) on its US listing finished Wednesday at 41.07 USD, marking a 24.19% increase from the previous close of 33.07 USD. This move follows several sessions of limited change, with the shares opening the day at 33.07 USD.

According to a recent 6-K filing on SEC EDGAR, Bending Spoons S.p.A. Ordinary Shares provided an update, though the filing did not specify any new developments directly linked to Wednesday’s trading session [1]. SeekingAlpha’s Cedar Grove Capital Q3 2026 Portfolio Update did not mention Bending Spoons S.p.A. Ordinary Shares or any related activity in its summary [2].

During the session, the shares traded between a low of 32.76 USD and a high of 42.27 USD. The closing price of 41.07 USD was near the session’s high, indicating that the shares ended the day close to their strongest level.

Trading volume for the session reached 8,808,582 shares. Bending Spoons S.p.A. Ordinary Shares are listed in the Information Technology sector and are not currently included in any major indices, according to available information.

Neither the company nor any of the sources cited have provided a comment or statement regarding the reasons for the sharp movement in the share price on Wednesday. There is no confirmation of any specific event or development that directly influenced the session’s outcome.

At this stage, the cause of the significant increase in Bending Spoons S.p.A. Ordinary Shares remains unconfirmed. No official announcements or statements have been released by the company addressing the session’s trading activity.

Further updates may clarify the situation if additional information becomes available from the company or regulatory filings. Until then, the reason for the sharp move in the shares on Wednesday is not yet established.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Tuesday36.17
Thursday32.8-9.32%
Wednesday33.32+1.59%
Thursday32.5-2.46%
Friday32.03-1.45%
Monday32.12+0.28%
Tuesday33.07+2.96%
Bending Spoons S.p.A. Ordinary Shares — daily BSP Delayed
Track all markets on TradingView

References

  • SEC EDGAR: Bending Spoons S.p.A. Ordinary Shares — 6-K filed 2026-10-02
  • SeekingAlpha: Cedar Grove Capital Q3 2026 Portfolio Update

Related Articles

Image for DarkIris shares rise 22.79% on its US listing to close at $1.67

DarkIris shares rise 22.79% on its US listing to close at $1.67

Image for Nexentis Technologies drops 22.3% on its US listing

Nexentis Technologies drops 22.3% on its US listing

Image for Lucas GC rises 24.78% on its US listing to close at $2.82

Lucas GC rises 24.78% on its US listing to close at $2.82

Image for Delixy Holdings rises 22.14% on Tuesday in US trading

Delixy Holdings rises 22.14% on Tuesday in US trading

Image for High-Trend International Group drops 23.29% on US listing

High-Trend International Group drops 23.29% on US listing

Image for XIAO-I Corporation shares rise 22.52% on Tuesday in US trading

XIAO-I Corporation shares rise 22.52% on Tuesday in US trading

More from Markets

Explore more articles in the Markets category

Image for OKB rises 5.62% over 24-hour window to 136.25 USD
OKB rises 5.62% over 24-hour window to 136.25 USD
Image for SeaStar Medical Holding falls 24.31% on its US listing
SeaStar Medical Holding falls 24.31% on its US listing
Image for Wellchange Holdings Co drops 22.75% on its US listing on Friday
Wellchange Holdings Co drops 22.75% on its US listing on Friday
Image for Nautilus Biotechnology surges 24.84% on its US listing
Nautilus Biotechnology surges 24.84% on its US listing
Image for Nexalin Technology drops 24% on US listing in Friday trading
Nexalin Technology drops 24% on US listing in Friday trading
Image for NN (NNBR) shares rise 24.24% on US listing in Friday session
NN (NNBR) shares rise 24.24% on US listing in Friday session
Image for LeonaBio shares rise 25.5% on Thursday on its US listing
LeonaBio shares rise 25.5% on Thursday on its US listing
Image for Ocular Therapeutix falls 4.95% on Thursday on its US listing
Ocular Therapeutix falls 4.95% on Thursday on its US listing
Image for Pyxis Oncology closes flat at USD 2.19 on Thursday after recent decline
Pyxis Oncology closes flat at USD 2.19 on Thursday after recent decline
Image for Oxford Nanopore Technologies falls 1.65% on Thursday session
Oxford Nanopore Technologies falls 1.65% on Thursday session
Image for Vesuvius plc falls 3.38% to 456.8p on Thursday after recent gains
Vesuvius plc falls 3.38% to 456.8p on Thursday after recent gains
Image for FormFactor rises 9.59% on Wednesday to close at USD 149.31
FormFactor rises 9.59% on Wednesday to close at USD 149.31
View All Markets Posts