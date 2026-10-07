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High-Trend International Group drops 23.29% on US listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read
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HTCO 1.68 -23.29% as of 7 Oct 2026, 22:17 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
2.19
Open
2.17
Day range
1.63 – 2.17
Volume
202.4k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

High-Trend International Group (ticker: HTCO) on its US listing has experienced notable price movements over the past several sessions. The earliest session shown, Wednesday, saw the shares close at USD 2.36. On the following Tuesday, the stock closed at USD 2.20, marking a decline of 6.78% on the day. Thursday brought a recovery, with the shares closing at USD 2.37, an increase of 7.73% from the previous session. The next session, Friday, ended with the stock at USD 2.33, down 1.69% on the day. On Monday, the shares closed at USD 2.19, representing a decrease of 6.01% from the prior close.

In the latest session on Tuesday, 6 October 2026, High-Trend International Group opened at USD 2.17. During the session, the shares reached a high of USD 2.17 and a low of USD 1.63. The stock closed at USD 1.68, which is a decline of 23.29% from the previous close of USD 2.19.

Trading volume for the session was 202,371 shares. This figure provides an indication of the level of activity in the stock during the day. High-Trend International Group operates in the Industrials sector and is listed in the United States.

No verified reason for the price movement on Tuesday could be confirmed at the time of writing. The information above is based solely on available market data.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday2.36
Tuesday2.2-6.78%
Thursday2.37+7.73%
Friday2.33-1.69%
Monday2.19-6.01%
High-Trend International Group — daily HTCO Delayed
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