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Nautilus Biotechnology surges 24.84% on its US listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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NAUT 1.96 +24.84% as of 5 Oct 2026, 22:17 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
1.57
Open
1.65
Day range
1.60 – 1.97
Volume
14.2m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Updated 22:25 UTC. Nautilus Biotechnology was last quoted at 2.12 USD, up 7.91% against the 1.96 USD this article was written from. The figures in the piece above describe the window it was written for and have not been changed.

Nautilus Biotechnology, listed on its US exchange under the ticker NAUT, saw notable price movements over the past week. The earliest session shown, Tuesday, saw the shares close at USD 0.9994. On Monday, the stock closed at USD 1.11, which represented an 11.07% increase compared to the previous session. The upward trend continued into Thursday, with Nautilus Biotechnology closing at USD 1.57, a rise of 41.44% on the day.

On Friday, 2 October 2026, the shares opened at USD 1.65. Throughout the session, the price reached a high of USD 1.97 and a low of USD 1.6. The shares ultimately closed at USD 1.96, marking a 24.84% increase from the previous close of USD 1.57. This session’s trading volume was 14,189,801 shares.

Nautilus Biotechnology operates in the Health Care sector. The company is not currently included in any major indices, according to the available data. The recent sessions have shown significant price changes, with the stock posting strong gains over several consecutive days.

The trading activity on Friday was notably high, with the share price moving within a range of USD 1.6 to USD 1.97. The closing price was near the session’s high. The volume recorded on Friday was substantial compared to typical trading days for many stocks in the sector.

No verified reason for the recent share price movement could be established based on the information available.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Tuesday0.9994
Monday1.11+11.07%
Thursday1.57+41.44%
TimePrice (USD)Change since 21:20 UTC
21:20 UTC window opened2.12+0.00%
22:20 UTC2.12+0.00%
22:25 UTC latest2.12+0.00%
Nautilus Biotechnology — daily NAUT Delayed
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