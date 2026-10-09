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Grande Group rises 23.12% on Thursday in US trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read
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GRAN 1.17 +23.12% as of 9 Oct 2026, 22:17 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
0.95
Open
1.00
Day range
0.97 – 1.17
Volume
5.2m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Grande Group (ticker: GRAN), listed on its US exchange, has seen notable price movements over the past several sessions. On the earliest session shown, Wednesday, the shares closed at USD 1.13. The following Tuesday, the stock ended the day at USD 0.8387, marking a decline of 25.78% from the previous close. On Thursday, the price recovered to close at USD 0.98, an increase of 16.85% on the day. The next session, Friday, saw the shares close at USD 0.94, down 4.08%. On Monday, Grande Group closed at USD 1.06, up 12.77%. The following Tuesday, the shares finished at USD 1.05, a decrease of 0.94%. On Wednesday, the stock closed at USD 0.9503, down 9.5% from the prior session.

On Thursday, 8 October 2026, Grande Group opened at USD 1.00. During the session, the shares traded between a low of USD 0.9718 and a high of USD 1.17. The stock closed at USD 1.17, representing a rise of 23.12% from the previous close of USD 0.9503.

Trading volume on Thursday reached 5,202,498 shares. This figure provides an indication of the level of activity in the stock during the session.

Grande Group operates in the Financials sector. The company is not currently included in any major indices, according to the available information.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Thursday could be established at the time of publication.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday1.13
Tuesday0.8387-25.78%
Thursday0.98+16.85%
Friday0.94-4.08%
Monday1.06+12.77%
Tuesday1.05-0.94%
Wednesday0.9503-9.5%
Grande Group — daily GRAN Delayed
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