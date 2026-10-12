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Cue Biopharma surges 23.87% on its US listing, closes at USD 27.66

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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CUE 27.66 +23.87% as of 12 Oct 2026, 22:17 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
22.33
Open
22.21
Day range
22.10 – 29.00
Volume
394.7k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Updated 22:26 UTC. Cue Biopharma was last quoted at 25.79 USD, down 6.76% against the 27.66 USD this article was written from. The figures in the piece above describe the window it was written for and have not been changed.

Cue Biopharma (CUE), listed on its US exchange, has experienced notable price movements over the past several sessions. The earliest session shown, on Wednesday, saw the shares close at USD 31.71. The following Tuesday, the stock closed at USD 25.51, marking a decline of 19.55% on the day. On Thursday, the closing price was USD 25.25, a decrease of 1.02%. Friday's session ended at USD 25.57, reflecting a modest gain of 1.27%.

The trend continued into the next week. On Monday, Cue Biopharma closed at USD 24.36, down 4.73%. Tuesday's session saw a further decline, with the stock closing at USD 23.14, a drop of 5.01%. On Wednesday, the shares ended at USD 22.51, down 2.72%. Thursday's session closed at USD 22.33, a decrease of 0.8%.

On Friday, 9 October 2026, Cue Biopharma shares opened at USD 22.21. During the session, the price reached a high of USD 29.00 and a low of USD 22.10. The shares closed at USD 27.66, representing a rise of 23.87% from the previous close. The trading volume for the day was 394,674 shares.

Cue Biopharma operates in the Health Care sector. The company is not currently included in any major indices, according to the available information. All prices are reported in US dollars.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Friday could be established from the information available.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday31.71
Tuesday25.51-19.55%
Thursday25.25-1.02%
Friday25.57+1.27%
Monday24.36-4.73%
Tuesday23.14-5.01%
Wednesday22.51-2.72%
Thursday22.33-0.8%
TimePrice (USD)Change since 21:21 UTC
21:21 UTC window opened25.79+0.00%
22:20 UTC25.79+0.00%
22:26 UTC latest25.79+0.00%
Cue Biopharma — daily CUE Delayed
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