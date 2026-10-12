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Stablecoin Development drops 22.61% on its US listing on Friday

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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SDEV 1.54 -22.61% as of 12 Oct 2026, 22:17 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
1.99
Open
1.99
Day range
1.54 – 2.00
Volume
15.8m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Updated 22:25 UTC. Stablecoin Development was last quoted at 1.45 USD, down 5.84% against the 1.54 USD this article was written from. The figures in the piece above describe the window it was written for and have not been changed.

Stablecoin Development (SDEV), listed on its US exchange in USD, has experienced significant price changes over recent sessions. On Wednesday last week, the shares closed at 1.12 USD. The following Tuesday saw a sharp rise, with SDEV closing at 3.27 USD, a daily increase of 191.96%. This upward momentum continued into Thursday, when the shares closed at 3.66 USD, up 11.93% on the day. The week ended with a notable surge on Friday, as SDEV closed at 7.48 USD, marking a 104.37% increase.

The start of the next week saw a reversal, with Monday’s session closing at 3.94 USD, down 47.33%. The downward trend persisted on Tuesday, as SDEV closed at 3.25 USD, a decline of 17.51%. Wednesday’s session continued this pattern, with the shares closing at 2.78 USD, a fall of 14.46%. On Thursday, SDEV closed at 1.99 USD, down 28.42% from the previous session.

On Friday, SDEV opened at 1.99 USD and reached a high of 2 USD before falling to a low of 1.54 USD. The shares closed at 1.54 USD, representing a decrease of 22.61% from the previous close. Trading volume for the session was 15,792,399 shares.

Stablecoin Development is listed on its US exchange under the ticker SDEV. The company’s sector was not specified in the available data, and it is not currently included in any major indices.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Friday could be established from the information available.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday1.12
Tuesday3.27+191.96%
Thursday3.66+11.93%
Friday7.48+104.37%
Monday3.94-47.33%
Tuesday3.25-17.51%
Wednesday2.78-14.46%
Thursday1.99-28.42%
TimePrice (USD)Change since 21:20 UTC
21:20 UTC window opened1.45+0.00%
22:20 UTC1.45+0.00%
22:25 UTC latest1.45+0.00%
Stablecoin Development — daily SDEV Delayed
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