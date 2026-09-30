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Wetour Robotics drops 24.14% on its US listing on Tuesday

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read
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WETO 1.10 -24.14% as of 30 Sept 2026, 22:19 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
1.45
Open
1.67
Day range
1.03 – 1.99
Volume
10m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Wetour Robotics (WETO), listed on its US exchange, saw its shares decline on Tuesday, 29 September 2026. The stock closed at USD 1.10, which was 24.14% lower than the previous close of USD 1.45. This marked a significant move for the company, which operates in the Industrials sector.

The session began with Wetour Robotics opening at USD 1.67. During the day, the shares reached a high of USD 1.99 and a low of USD 1.03. The closing price of USD 1.10 was near the session’s low, indicating that the shares remained under pressure throughout the trading day. The price range for the session was notably wide, with the difference between the high and low reflecting considerable intraday movement.

Trading volume was 10,025,849 shares on Tuesday. This figure provides an indication of the level of activity in Wetour Robotics shares during the session. The company is not currently included in any major indices, according to available information.

Wetour Robotics is part of the Industrials sector. The company’s shares are traded in US dollars on its US listing. The session’s trading activity and price movement were notable within the context of the company’s recent performance.

No verified reason for the share price move on Tuesday could be established at the time of publication. The report does not speculate on causes or contributing factors.

Wetour Robotics — daily WETO Delayed
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