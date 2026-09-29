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Better Home & Finance Holding falls 23.29% on US listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read
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BETR 10.08 -23.29% as of 29 Sept 2026, 22:19 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
13.14
Open
10.35
Day range
9.96 – 10.50
Volume
487.4k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Better Home & Finance Holding (ticker: BETR) on its US listing saw notable price movements over the past two weeks. The earliest session shown, Tuesday, saw the shares close at USD 12.30. On Wednesday, the price rose to USD 12.45, a daily increase of 1.26%. Thursday’s session ended at USD 12.32, down 1.08% from the previous day. The week closed on Friday at USD 12.50, up 1.46%.

The following Monday, the shares closed at USD 12.09, a decline of 3.28%. Tuesday’s session finished at USD 12.10, a marginal gain of 0.08%. On Wednesday, the price moved up to USD 12.16, a 0.5% increase. Thursday saw a significant drop, with the shares closing at USD 10.84, down 10.86%. Friday’s close was USD 10.45, a further decrease of 3.6%. The next Monday, the shares ended at USD 10.12, down 3.16%.

In the latest session, Monday, 28 September 2026, Better Home & Finance Holding opened at USD 10.35. The shares reached a high of USD 10.50 and a low of USD 9.96 during the day. The session closed at USD 10.08, representing a decline of 23.29% from the previous close of USD 13.14.

Trading volume for the session was 487,350 shares. Better Home & Finance Holding operates in the Financials sector and is not currently included in any major indices.

We could not verify a reason for the share price movement in this session.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Tuesday12.300000190734863
Wednesday12.454999923706055+1.26%
Thursday12.319999694824219-1.08%
Friday12.5+1.46%
Monday12.090100288391113-3.28%
Tuesday12.100000381469727+0.08%
Wednesday12.15999984741211+0.5%
Thursday10.84000015258789-10.86%
Friday10.449999809265137-3.6%
Monday10.119999885559082-3.16%
Better Home & Finance Holding — daily BETR Delayed
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