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Parabilis Medicines, Inc. falls 18.26% on its US listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read
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PBLS 31.20 -18.26% as of 28 Sept 2026, 22:19 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
38.17
Open
32.32
Day range
29.57 – 32.32
Volume
1.1m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Parabilis Medicines, Inc. Common Stock, trading under the ticker PBLS on its US listing, recorded a notable decline in the latest session. On Friday, 25 September 2026, the stock closed at USD 31.2. This represented a decrease from the previous close of USD 38.17. The percentage change for the session was -18.26%.

The session began with an opening price of USD 32.32. During the day, the highest price reached was USD 32.32, while the lowest point touched was USD 29.57. The closing price of USD 31.2 was below both the opening and the session high, but above the session low.

Trading volume for the day was 1,119,022 shares. This figure provides an indication of the level of activity in the stock during the session. No information about the sector or index inclusion for Parabilis Medicines, Inc. was available in the session data.

Parabilis Medicines, Inc. Common Stock is listed in US dollars on its US exchange. The company’s sector was not specified in the available facts. The stock does not appear to be included in any major indices based on the provided information.

We could not verify a reason for the price movement observed in the latest session. The report is based solely on the factual data available for Friday, 25 September 2026.

Parabilis Medicines, Inc. Common Stock — daily PBLS Delayed
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