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NEAR Protocol rises 6.41% over the window to 5.36 USD

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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NEAR 5.36 +6.41% as of 28 Sept 2026, 01:09 BST
Previous close
5.03
Open
5.03
Day range
5.02 – 5.55
Volume
Market cap
$7bn

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Updated 00:25 UTC. NEAR Protocol was last quoted at 5.40 USD, up 0.74% against the 5.36 USD this article was written from. The figures in the piece above describe the window it was written for and have not been changed.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) began the window at 00:09 UTC on 28 September 2026, priced at 5.03 USD. In the early hours, the price edged down to 5.02 USD by 04:09 UTC and reached the window low of 5.02 USD at 04:10 UTC. By 08:03 UTC, NEAR had climbed to 5.41 USD, marking a notable increase from the window's opening level.

As the window progressed, NEAR moved to 5.19 USD at 12:09 UTC and 5.20 USD at 16:09 UTC, maintaining gains above the opening price. The price then advanced to 5.46 USD at 20:09 UTC. The window high was recorded at 21:34 UTC, when NEAR reached 5.55 USD, representing the strongest point of the period.

By the end of the window at 00:09 UTC, NEAR stood at 5.36 USD, up 6.41% from the opening figure. Over the 24-hour window, NEAR's price path included a low of 5.02 USD at 04:10 UTC and a high of 5.55 USD at 21:34 UTC. The latest market capitalisation for NEAR was reported at 7.0 billion USD.

TimePrice (USD)Change since 00:09 UTC
00:09 UTC window opened5.03+0.00%
04:09 UTC5.02-0.35%
04:10 UTC window low5.02-0.36%
08:03 UTC5.41+7.43%
12:09 UTC5.19+3.17%
16:09 UTC5.20+3.32%
20:09 UTC5.46+8.49%
21:34 UTC window high5.55+10.31%
00:09 UTC latest5.36+6.41%

Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 24 hours to 00:09 UTC on 28 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.

TimePrice (USD)Change since 00:31 UTC
00:31 UTC window opened5.13+0.00%
01:30 UTC5.05-1.43%
02:30 UTC5.09-0.75%
03:30 UTC5.11-0.36%
04:10 UTC window low5.02-2.14%
04:31 UTC5.02-2.06%
05:30 UTC5.10-0.56%
06:30 UTC5.44+6.04%
07:25 UTC window high5.47+6.69%
07:31 UTC5.45+6.37%
08:31 UTC5.42+5.66%
09:30 UTC5.27+2.77%
10:31 UTC5.22+1.93%
11:31 UTC5.19+1.33%
12:05 UTC5.18+1.16%
00:10 UTC5.36+4.49%
00:25 UTC latest5.40+5.28%
NEAR Protocol — daily CRYPTO:NEARUSD Real-time
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