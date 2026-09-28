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Eos Energy Enterprises drops 21.92% on its US listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read
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EOSE 3.17 -21.92% as of 28 Sept 2026, 22:19 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
4.06
Open
3.32
Day range
3.16 – 3.33
Volume
33.5m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Eos Energy Enterprises, trading under the ticker EOSE on its US listing, saw a significant decline in its share price during the latest session on Friday, 25 September 2026. The company’s shares closed at USD 3.17, compared to the previous close of USD 4.06. This marks a decrease of 21.92% for the session.

The session opened at USD 3.32. During the day, the shares reached a high of USD 3.33 and touched a low of USD 3.16. The closing price of USD 3.17 was near the session low. Trading volume for the day was 33,530,401 shares.

Eos Energy Enterprises operates in the Industrials sector. The company is not currently included in any major indices, according to available data. The trading activity on Friday was notably higher than typical sessions, as reflected in the reported volume.

The share price movement on Friday stands out compared to the previous session, with a marked drop in value. The session’s trading range was relatively narrow, with the price fluctuating between USD 3.16 and USD 3.33. The closing price was just above the session low, indicating that the shares ended the day near their lowest point.

No verified reason for the price movement could be confirmed at the time of writing. The report does not speculate on possible causes or investor sentiment.

Eos Energy Enterprises — daily EOSE Delayed
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