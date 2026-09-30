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Basel Medical Group falls 24.21% on US listing in Tuesday trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read
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BMGL 3.10 -24.21% as of 30 Sept 2026, 22:19 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
4.09
Open
3.43
Day range
3.04 – 3.44
Volume
130.5k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Basel Medical Group, trading under the ticker BMGL on its US listing, saw its shares close at USD 3.10 on Tuesday, 29 September 2026. This marked a decrease of 24.21% compared to the previous close of USD 4.09. The company operates in the Health Care sector and is not currently included in any major indices.

The previous session ended with Basel Medical Group shares at USD 4.09. On Tuesday, the session opened at USD 3.43. During the day, the shares reached a high of USD 3.44 and a low of USD 3.04, before closing at USD 3.10. The trading range for the session was therefore between USD 3.04 and USD 3.44.

Trading volume for the session was reported at 130,540 shares. This figure provides an indication of the level of activity in the stock during the day. The price movement and volume reflect the trading interest in Basel Medical Group on its US listing for this session.

Basel Medical Group is a company in the Health Care sector. The shares are denominated in US dollars and are traded on its US listing. The company is not part of any major indices according to the available data.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Tuesday could be established from the information available. The report does not attribute the change to any specific event or factor.

Basel Medical Group — daily BMGL Delayed
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