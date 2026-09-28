SUI (SUI) rises 9.28% over the window to 1.27 USD

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication. The price above updates while this page is open; the rest of the panel is the snapshot the article was written from.

Updated 00:25 UTC. Sui was last quoted at 1.28 USD, up 0.98% against the 1.27 USD this article was written from. The figures in the piece above describe the window it was written for and have not been changed.

Sui (SUI) began the window at 00:09 UTC on 28 September 2026 priced at 1.16 USD. By 04:09 UTC, the price edged up to 1.17 USD, before dipping back to 1.16 USD at 04:47 UTC, marking the window low. The price then climbed steadily, reaching 1.27 USD by 08:09 UTC.

Through the middle of the window, SUI maintained most of its gains, trading at 1.26 USD at 12:09 UTC and 1.24 USD at 16:09 UTC. The upward movement continued into the evening, with the price reaching 1.28 USD at 20:09 UTC. The highest point of the window was recorded at 21:19 UTC, when SUI touched 1.28 USD.

By the end of the window at 00:09 UTC, SUI was priced at 1.27 USD, up 9.28% from the start. Over the period, SUI’s market capitalisation stood at 5.2bn USD. The window was marked by a low of 1.16 USD at 04:47 UTC and a high of 1.28 USD at 21:19 UTC, with the price finishing near its peak.

Time Price (USD) Change since 00:09 UTC 00:09 UTC window opened 1.16 +0.00% 04:09 UTC 1.17 +0.23% 04:47 UTC window low 1.16 -0.67% 08:09 UTC 1.27 +8.97% 12:09 UTC 1.26 +7.88% 16:09 UTC 1.24 +6.76% 20:09 UTC 1.28 +9.65% 21:19 UTC window high 1.28 +10.39% 00:09 UTC latest 1.27 +9.28%

Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 24 hours to 00:09 UTC on 28 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.