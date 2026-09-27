Zcash rises 5.93% over 24-hour window, reaching 1,649 USD

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication. The price above updates while this page is open; the rest of the panel is the snapshot the article was written from.

Updated 01:25 UTC. Zcash was last quoted at 1,643 USD, down 0.32% against the 1,649 USD this article was written from. The figures in the piece above describe the window it was written for and have not been changed.

Over the 24-hour window ending at 00:09 UTC on 27 September 2026, Zcash (ZEC) began at 1,556 USD. In the early hours, the price saw a gradual decline, reaching 1,536 USD at 04:09 UTC and 1,532 USD at 08:09 UTC. The lowest point of the window was recorded at 09:31 UTC, when Zcash touched 1,519 USD.

Following this low, the price began to recover. By 12:09 UTC, Zcash had risen to 1,547 USD, and at 16:09 UTC, it stood at 1,554 USD, nearly returning to its opening value. The upward movement continued into the evening, with the price reaching 1,563 USD at 20:09 UTC. The highest value in the window was observed at 22:54 UTC, when Zcash climbed to 1,662 USD.

By the end of the window at 00:09 UTC, Zcash was trading at 1,649 USD, representing a net increase of 5.93% from the opening figure. The market capitalisation at this point was 27.8 billion USD. Throughout the window, Zcash exhibited both downward and upward movements, with the low and high occurring at 09:31 UTC and 22:54 UTC respectively. The price path highlights a period of volatility, culminating in a notable gain by the window's close.

Time Price (USD) Change since 00:09 UTC 00:09 UTC window opened 1,556 +0.00% 04:09 UTC 1,536 -1.27% 08:09 UTC 1,532 -1.58% 09:31 UTC window low 1,519 -2.40% 12:09 UTC 1,547 -0.62% 16:09 UTC 1,554 -0.13% 20:09 UTC 1,563 +0.46% 22:54 UTC window high 1,662 +6.83% 00:09 UTC latest 1,649 +5.93%

Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 24 hours to 00:09 UTC on 27 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.