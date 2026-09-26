NEAR Protocol gains 6.48% over 24-hour window to 26 September 2026

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication. The price above updates while this page is open; the rest of the panel is the snapshot the article was written from.

Updated 00:55 UTC. NEAR Protocol was last quoted at 4.92 USD, down 0.76% against the 4.96 USD this article was written from. The figures in the piece above describe the window it was written for and have not been changed.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) began the 24-hour window at 00:09 UTC on 26 September 2026, priced at 4.66 USD. In the early hours, the price moved downwards, reaching the window low of 4.45 USD at 04:04 UTC. Shortly after, at 04:09 UTC, NEAR traded at 4.47 USD, still below the opening figure. By 08:09 UTC, the price had recovered somewhat to 4.52 USD, narrowing the decline from the window's start.

Midway through the window, NEAR saw a notable increase. At 12:09 UTC, the price stood at 5.08 USD, marking a significant rise from earlier levels. The upward movement continued into the afternoon, with NEAR reaching 5.15 USD at 16:09 UTC. The highest price of the window was recorded at 16:12 UTC, when NEAR touched 5.18 USD. This marked the peak for the 24-hour period.

Later in the window, NEAR's price moderated. By 20:09 UTC, the coin was trading at 5.06 USD. As the window concluded at 00:09 UTC, NEAR stood at 4.96 USD, representing a net gain of 6.48% from the opening price. The market capitalisation at the end of the window was 6.5 billion USD. Throughout the period, NEAR demonstrated a broad price range, with the low and high occurring at 04:04 UTC and 16:12 UTC, respectively.

Time Price (USD) Change since 00:09 UTC 00:09 UTC window opened 4.66 +0.00% 04:04 UTC window low 4.45 -4.45% 04:09 UTC 4.47 -4.12% 08:09 UTC 4.52 -2.98% 12:09 UTC 5.08 +8.92% 16:09 UTC 5.15 +10.54% 16:12 UTC window high 5.18 +11.25% 20:09 UTC 5.06 +8.56% 00:09 UTC latest 4.96 +6.48%

Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 24 hours to 00:09 UTC on 26 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.