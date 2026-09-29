GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Markets

Stellar (XLM) rises 8.76% over 24-hour window to 29 September 2026

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read
Add as preferred source on Google
XLM 0.23 +8.76% as of 29 Sept 2026, 01:10 BST
Previous close
0.21
Open
0.21
Day range
0.21 – 0.23
Volume
Market cap
$8.2bn

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Stellar (XLM) began the 24-hour window at 00:10 UTC on 29 September 2026 priced at 0.214829 USD. In the early hours, the price moved lower, reaching 0.210009 USD at 04:10 UTC and then falling to the window low of 0.207105 USD at 07:54 UTC. By 08:10 UTC, the price had edged up slightly to 0.207824 USD.

Later in the window, XLM recovered to 0.214747 USD at 12:10 UTC, nearly matching its opening level. The upward trend continued into the afternoon, with the price reaching 0.225761 USD at 16:23 UTC. The window high was set at 0.234236 USD at 18:25 UTC, marking the strongest point of the period.

After the high, Stellar (XLM) traded at 0.228953 USD at 20:10 UTC before ending the window at 0.233644 USD at 00:10 UTC, representing a net gain of 8.76% from the opening price. The market capitalisation at the end of the window stood at 8.2 billion USD. Throughout the period, the price path was marked by an early decline, followed by a sustained recovery and a late advance.

TimePrice (USD)Change since 00:10 UTC
00:10 UTC window opened0.214829+0.00%
04:10 UTC0.210009-2.24%
07:54 UTC window low0.207105-3.60%
08:10 UTC0.207824-3.26%
12:10 UTC0.214747-0.04%
16:23 UTC0.225761+5.09%
18:25 UTC window high0.234236+9.03%
20:10 UTC0.228953+6.57%
00:10 UTC latest0.233644+8.76%

Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 24 hours to 00:10 UTC on 29 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.

Stellar — daily CRYPTO:XLMUSD Real-time
Track all markets on TradingView

Related Articles

Image for Worldcoin declines 8.99% over 24-hour window to 29 September 2026

Worldcoin declines 8.99% over 24-hour window to 29 September 2026

Image for Chainlink rises 11.22% over 24-hour window to 15.55 USD

Chainlink rises 11.22% over 24-hour window to 15.55 USD

Image for NEAR Protocol falls 10.29% over 24-hour window to 4.80 USD

NEAR Protocol falls 10.29% over 24-hour window to 4.80 USD

Image for Hedera (HBAR) rises 27% over 24-hour window to 29 September 2026

Hedera (HBAR) rises 27% over 24-hour window to 29 September 2026

Image for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals falls 21.7% after weak trial results reported

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals falls 21.7% after weak trial results reported

Image for Parabilis Medicines, Inc. falls 18.26% on its US listing

Parabilis Medicines, Inc. falls 18.26% on its US listing

More from Markets

Explore more articles in the Markets category

Image for Eos Energy Enterprises drops 21.92% on its US listing
Eos Energy Enterprises drops 21.92% on its US listing
Image for NEAR Protocol rises 6.41% over the window to 5.36 USD
NEAR Protocol rises 6.41% over the window to 5.36 USD
Image for SUI (SUI) rises 9.28% over the window to 1.27 USD
SUI (SUI) rises 9.28% over the window to 1.27 USD
Image for Zcash rises 5.93% over 24-hour window, reaching 1,649 USD
Zcash rises 5.93% over 24-hour window, reaching 1,649 USD
Image for NEAR Protocol gains 6.48% over 24-hour window to 26 September 2026
NEAR Protocol gains 6.48% over 24-hour window to 26 September 2026
Image for Chainlink rises 5.02% over 24-hour window to 13.97 USD
Chainlink rises 5.02% over 24-hour window to 13.97 USD
Image for SUI rises 17.21% over the window, reaching 1.19 USD at latest mark
SUI rises 17.21% over the window, reaching 1.19 USD at latest mark
Image for Illumina shares rise 7.25% on Thursday to close at USD 273.90
Illumina shares rise 7.25% on Thursday to close at USD 273.90
Image for First Solar falls sharply on Thursday, closing down 14.25%
First Solar falls sharply on Thursday, closing down 14.25%
Image for Paychex falls to 101.59 on Thursday as sources highlight dividend focus
Paychex falls to 101.59 on Thursday as sources highlight dividend focus
Image for Internet Computer (ICP) rises 6.16% over 24-hour window
Internet Computer (ICP) rises 6.16% over 24-hour window
Image for Worldcoin rises 8.83% over 24-hour window to 25 September 2026
Worldcoin rises 8.83% over 24-hour window to 25 September 2026
View All Markets Posts