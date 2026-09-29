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NEAR Protocol falls 10.29% over 24-hour window to 4.80 USD

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read
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NEAR 4.80 -10.29% as of 29 Sept 2026, 01:09 BST
Previous close
5.36
Open
5.36
Day range
4.70 – 5.40
Volume
Market cap
$6.3bn

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) began the 24-hour window at 00:10 UTC on 29 September 2026, priced at 5.36 USD. The price reached its highest point of the window at 5.40 USD at 00:26 UTC, marking a modest early gain. By 04:10 UTC, NEAR had moved down to 5.20 USD, and the downward trend continued through the morning, with the price at 5.14 USD by 08:10 UTC. At 12:10 UTC, NEAR was trading at 5.20 USD, showing a partial recovery from the earlier dip.

In the afternoon, the price declined further, reaching 4.90 USD at 16:10 UTC. The lowest point of the window was recorded at 19:42 UTC, when NEAR touched 4.70 USD. This marked the most significant drop during the period. The price then saw a slight rebound to 4.79 USD at 20:10 UTC, but remained well below the opening level.

By the end of the window at 00:09 UTC, NEAR Protocol was priced at 4.80 USD, representing a net decrease of 10.29% from the opening figure. The market capitalisation at the latest price stood at 6.3bn USD. Throughout the window, NEAR experienced both brief recoveries and sustained declines, with the high and low occurring at 00:26 UTC and 19:42 UTC respectively.

TimePrice (USD)Change since 00:10 UTC
00:10 UTC window opened5.36+0.00%
00:26 UTC window high5.40+0.84%
04:10 UTC5.20-2.86%
08:10 UTC5.14-4.04%
12:10 UTC5.20-2.94%
16:10 UTC4.90-8.46%
19:42 UTC window low4.70-12.24%
20:10 UTC4.79-10.60%
00:09 UTC latest4.80-10.29%

Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 24 hours to 00:09 UTC on 29 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.

NEAR Protocol — daily CRYPTO:NEARUSD Real-time
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