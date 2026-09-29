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ESGL Holdings Limited falls 24.08% on its US listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read
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OIO 1.45 -24.08% as of 29 Sept 2026, 22:19 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
1.91
Open
1.65
Day range
1.40 – 1.67
Volume
126.9k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

ESGL Holdings Limited, trading under the ticker OIO on its US listing, recorded a significant decline in Monday’s session. The share price closed at USD 1.45, down from the previous close of USD 1.91. This marks a decrease of 24.08% compared to the prior session.

The session on 28 September 2026 began with the stock opening at USD 1.65. During the day, the price reached a high of USD 1.67 and a low of USD 1.40. The closing price of USD 1.45 was closer to the session low than the high, indicating that the stock ended the day towards the lower end of its trading range.

Trading volume for the session was 126,900 shares. This figure provides an indication of the level of activity in the stock during the day. No sector classification or index inclusion was listed for ESGL Holdings Limited in the available data.

ESGL Holdings Limited is listed in the United States and trades in US dollars. The company’s sector was not specified in the session data provided. The stock’s performance on Monday was notable for its sharp decline and the range of prices seen during the session.

We could not verify a reason for the move in ESGL Holdings Limited’s share price during the session. No confirmed explanation was available at the time of writing.

ESGL Holdings Limited — daily OIO Delayed
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