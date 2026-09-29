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Worldcoin declines 8.99% over 24-hour window to 29 September 2026

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read
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WLD 0.49 -8.99% as of 29 Sept 2026, 01:10 BST
Previous close
0.54
Open
0.54
Day range
0.48 – 0.55
Volume
Market cap
$1.9bn

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Worldcoin (WLD) began the 24-hour window at 00:10 UTC on 29 September 2026, priced at 0.542492 USD. In the early minutes, the price reached its highest point of the window at 0.549619 USD by 00:25 UTC. This initial rise was followed by a gradual decline, with the price falling to 0.526986 USD by 04:10 UTC and then to 0.512586 USD at 08:10 UTC.

By midday, at 12:10 UTC, Worldcoin was trading at 0.515908 USD, still below the opening level. The downward trend continued through the afternoon, with the price dropping to 0.488906 USD at 16:10 UTC and then to 0.48675 USD by 20:10 UTC. The lowest point of the window was recorded at 22:13 UTC, when Worldcoin reached 0.479471 USD.

Towards the end of the window, the price recovered slightly, finishing at 0.493741 USD at 00:10 UTC. Over the full 24-hour period, Worldcoin declined by 8.99% from its opening value. The market capitalisation at the end of the window stood at 1.9 billion USD. The window was marked by a high at 00:25 UTC and a low at 22:13 UTC, with the price moving steadily lower for most of the period.

TimePrice (USD)Change since 00:10 UTC
00:10 UTC window opened0.542492+0.00%
00:25 UTC window high0.549619+1.31%
04:10 UTC0.526986-2.86%
08:10 UTC0.512586-5.51%
12:10 UTC0.515908-4.90%
16:10 UTC0.488906-9.88%
20:10 UTC0.48675-10.28%
22:13 UTC window low0.479471-11.62%
00:10 UTC latest0.493741-8.99%

Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 24 hours to 00:10 UTC on 29 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.

Worldcoin — daily COINBASE:WLDUSD Real-time
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