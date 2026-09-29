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Hedera (HBAR) rises 27% over 24-hour window to 29 September 2026

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read
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HBAR 0.12 +27.08% as of 29 Sept 2026, 01:09 BST
Previous close
0.10
Open
0.10
Day range
0.09 – 0.13
Volume
Market cap
$5.3bn

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Hedera (HBAR) experienced a notable upward trajectory over the 24-hour window ending at 00:09 UTC on Tuesday, 29 September 2026. The window began at 00:09 UTC with HBAR priced at 0.095782 USD. Early in the window, the price dipped to its lowest point of 0.094399 USD at 03:34 UTC, before recovering to 0.09503 USD by 04:09 UTC. By 08:09 UTC, HBAR had climbed to 0.097738 USD, marking a positive shift from the initial hours.

The upward movement continued through the day, with the price reaching 0.119123 USD at 12:09 UTC, representing a significant increase from the window’s opening level. This momentum carried HBAR to 0.126257 USD at 16:09 UTC, and then to the window’s high of 0.130566 USD at 18:06 UTC. After reaching this peak, the price moderated slightly, moving to 0.12001 USD by 20:09 UTC.

By the end of the window at 00:09 UTC, Hedera (HBAR) was trading at 0.121716 USD, up 27.08% from the opening price. The window’s price action was marked by an early low at 03:34 UTC and a high at 18:06 UTC. At the latest measurement, Hedera’s market capitalisation stood at 5.3 billion USD, reflecting the net gain over the period.

TimePrice (USD)Change since 00:09 UTC
00:09 UTC window opened0.095782+0.00%
03:34 UTC window low0.094399-1.44%
04:09 UTC0.09503-0.78%
08:09 UTC0.097738+2.04%
12:09 UTC0.119123+24.37%
16:09 UTC0.126257+31.82%
18:06 UTC window high0.130566+36.32%
20:09 UTC0.12001+25.29%
00:09 UTC latest0.121716+27.08%

Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 24 hours to 00:09 UTC on 29 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.

Hedera — daily CRYPTO:HBARUSD Real-time
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