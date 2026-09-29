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Alight falls 23.55% on its US listing in Monday trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read
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ALIT 9.87 -23.55% as of 29 Sept 2026, 22:19 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
12.91
Open
10.82
Day range
9.70 – 10.82
Volume
782.6k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Alight (ticker: ALIT) on its US listing saw notable price changes over the past two weeks. The earliest session shown, Tuesday, closed at USD 12.10. On Wednesday, the share price edged down to USD 12.06, a decrease of 0.29% on the day. Thursday saw a rise, with the stock closing at USD 12.29, up 1.91%. On Friday, the price declined to USD 11.89, a drop of 3.3%.

The following Monday, Alight closed at USD 11.93, a slight increase of 0.38%. Tuesday’s session ended at USD 12.13, up 1.68%. On Wednesday, the stock closed higher again at USD 12.54, a gain of 3.38%. However, Thursday brought a significant decline, with the share price closing at USD 11.28, down 10.05%. Friday’s session continued the downward trend, closing at USD 11.02, a decrease of 2.3%.

On the most recent Monday, Alight closed at USD 9.97, representing a 9.53% fall from the previous session. In the latest session, Monday, 28 September 2026, the stock opened at USD 10.82. During the day, it reached a high of USD 10.82 and a low of USD 9.70, before closing at USD 9.87. This represents a decline of 23.55% from the previous close of USD 12.91.

Trading volume for the latest session was 782,636 shares. Alight operates in the Industrials sector and is not currently listed in any major indices according to the available data.

We could not verify a reason for the move in Alight shares on Monday, 28 September 2026.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Tuesday12.095000267028809
Wednesday12.0600004196167-0.29%
Thursday12.289999961853027+1.91%
Friday11.885000228881836-3.3%
Monday11.930000305175781+0.38%
Tuesday12.130000114440918+1.68%
Wednesday12.539999961853027+3.38%
Thursday11.279999732971191-10.05%
Friday11.020000457763672-2.3%
Monday9.970000267028809-9.53%
Alight — daily ALIT Delayed
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