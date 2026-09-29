Chainlink rises 11.22% over 24-hour window to 15.55 USD

Global Banking & Finance Review® is an online platform providing news, analysis, interviews, opinions, press releases, market information and other content relating to banking, finance, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, financial markets, technology, regulation and related industries worldwide. The website publishes editorial content, news, press releases, contributed articles, sponsored content, advertorials, advertisements and other material supplied, commissioned, promoted or paid for by companies, organizations, PR agencies, advertisers, affiliates, contributors and other third parties. For transparency, all articles, content, advertisements and links appearing on this website should be considered commercial in nature or as commercial content placements, and Global Banking & Finance Review® may receive compensation in connection with the publication, display, promotion, referral or use of certain content, products, services, advertisements or third-party links, without any additional charge to the reader.

All information published on Global Banking & Finance Review® is provided solely for general informational, educational and learning purposes. Nothing published on this website constitutes financial, investment, trading, legal, tax, accounting or other professional advice, and content is not prepared with regard to the individual objectives, financial circumstances, knowledge, experience or requirements of any particular person. Nothing on this website should be interpreted or relied upon as a recommendation, endorsement, solicitation, offer, price target, trading signal or instruction to buy, sell, hold, subscribe to, invest in or otherwise transact in any financial product, security, cryptocurrency, commodity, currency, investment, company or service.

Global Banking & Finance Review® may track, report and discuss financial markets, market movements, prices, trends, performance, companies, securities, stocks, bonds, currencies, cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices, economic developments and other financial products or asset classes, and may also publish charts, market data, historical performance, forecasts, analyst opinions, price targets, projections, technical observations and commentary concerning past, current or potential future market movements. All such information is provided exclusively for informational, educational and learning purposes and must not be considered financial or investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any asset or financial product. References to a market rising or falling, potential opportunities, risks, price movements, forecasts, targets, trends or possible future performance represent information, commentary or third-party views only and should not be interpreted as an indication that Global Banking & Finance Review® recommends or advises any particular investment or trading decision.

Market prices and information may change rapidly, and data displayed on the website may be delayed, incomplete, supplied by third parties or different from prices available through an exchange, broker or other market data provider. Readers are solely responsible for making their own independent assessments and decisions and should always conduct their own research and due diligence, independently verify information, understand the risks involved and consider their own financial circumstances before making any financial, investment or trading decision. Where appropriate, readers should seek independent advice from a suitably qualified financial, investment, legal, tax or other professional adviser.

Financial products, securities and investments can involve significant risk, the value of investments can rise or fall, and investors may lose some or all of the money invested. Past performance is not a guarantee or reliable indication of future results, and forecasts, projections, estimates, price targets and forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual outcomes may differ materially from those discussed or anticipated. Global Banking & Finance Review® does not guarantee that any investment, company, financial product, market, strategy or asset discussed on the website will achieve any particular result.

The website may contain information, opinions, statements, forecasts, research, data and other material supplied by companies, contributors, advertisers, PR agencies, analysts and other third parties, and opinions expressed by contributors or third parties are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Global Banking & Finance Review®. The publication or inclusion of any company, organization, individual, product, financial instrument, service, advertisement, sponsored article, press release or third-party link does not constitute an endorsement, recommendation or approval by Global Banking & Finance Review®. We may link to third-party websites, affiliate networks, advertisers and other external services, and Global Banking & Finance Review® does not control such third-party websites and is not responsible for their content, accuracy, products, services, availability, security, privacy practices or other activities.

While Global Banking & Finance Review® seeks to publish information that it considers useful and reliable, we do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, reliability, suitability, availability or timeliness of any information published on the website, and information may contain errors, omissions or inaccuracies or may become outdated without notice. Readers should independently verify information before relying upon it or making any decision based upon it.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, Global Banking & Finance Review®, its owners, companies, officers, employees, contributors and partners shall not be responsible or liable for any loss, damage, cost or other consequence arising directly or indirectly from the use of, reliance upon or inability to use information, content, market data, advertisements, links, products or services appearing on this website. Any decision made on the basis of information appearing on Global Banking & Finance Review® is made at the reader’s own discretion and risk.

By using this website, you acknowledge that its content is provided for informational and educational purposes only, that content and links should be regarded as commercial in nature, and that you are responsible for conducting your own research and obtaining appropriate professional advice before making financial, investment, trading or other decisions.