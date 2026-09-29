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Chainlink rises 11.22% over 24-hour window to 15.55 USD

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read
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LINK 15.55 +11.22% as of 29 Sept 2026, 01:10 BST
Previous close
13.98
Open
13.98
Day range
13.55 – 15.55
Volume
Market cap
$11.6bn

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Chainlink (LINK) began the 24-hour window at 00:10 UTC on 29 September 2026 priced at 13.98 USD. In the early hours, the price edged lower, reaching 13.81 USD at 04:10 UTC and 13.72 USD at 08:10 UTC. The lowest point of the window was recorded at 09:57 UTC, when LINK touched 13.55 USD, marking a 3.08% decrease from the window's opening level.

From this low, Chainlink reversed direction and moved higher through the afternoon. By 12:10 UTC, the price had recovered to 14.24 USD, representing a 1.87% gain from the opening value. The upward trajectory continued, with LINK reaching 14.56 USD at 16:10 UTC and 15.26 USD at 20:10 UTC, reflecting a steady increase as the window progressed.

Chainlink closed the 24-hour window at its highest point, recording 15.55 USD at 00:10 UTC. This marked an 11.22% net rise from the opening price. Over the course of the window, LINK moved between a low of 13.55 USD at 09:57 UTC and a high of 15.55 USD at 00:10 UTC. At the end of the period, Chainlink's market capitalisation stood at 11.6bn USD.

TimePrice (USD)Change since 00:10 UTC
00:10 UTC window opened13.98+0.00%
04:10 UTC13.81-1.25%
08:10 UTC13.72-1.85%
09:57 UTC window low13.55-3.08%
12:10 UTC14.24+1.87%
16:10 UTC14.56+4.11%
20:10 UTC15.26+9.12%
00:10 UTC window high15.55+11.22%

Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 24 hours to 00:10 UTC on 29 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.

Chainlink — daily CRYPTO:LINKUSD Real-time
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