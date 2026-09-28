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ACADIA Pharmaceuticals falls 21.7% after weak trial results reported

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read
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ACAD 20.68 -21.70% as of 28 Sept 2026, 22:19 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
26.41
Open
22.21
Day range
20.61 – 22.21
Volume
3.4m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares on its US listing fell sharply on Friday, closing at USD 20.68. This represented a decline of 21.7% from the previous close of USD 26.41. The session saw the stock open at USD 22.21, reach a high of USD 22.21, and touch a low of USD 20.61 before settling at its final price.

According to Yahoo, the company was the subject of a report highlighting weak trial results. The same report noted that shares had fallen for a fifth consecutive day and mentioned a negative rating from an investment firm. The report did not specify any further details about the trial or the company's response to the developments [2].

SEC EDGAR records show that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals filed an 8-K on 24 September 2026 [1]. No further information about the content of this filing was provided in the available sources.

Trading volume for the session reached 3,364,113 shares. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals operates in the Health Care sector and is not listed as a member of any major index in the provided data.

The share price remained below the session open throughout the day, with the highest point matching the opening price and the lowest point recorded at USD 20.61. The closing price was near the session low.

There has been no public comment from ACADIA Pharmaceuticals regarding the share price movement or the reported trial results. The specific cause of the decline has not been confirmed by the company. The available sources attribute the move to recent reports, but no official statement has been issued.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals — daily ACAD Delayed
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References

  • SEC EDGAR: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals — 8-K filed 2026-09-24
  • Yahoo: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Gets ‘Sell’ Rating on Weak Trial Results, Shares Fall 13%

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