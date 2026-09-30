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NetSol Technologies rises 24.66% on US listing by Tuesday close

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read
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NTWK 5.56 +24.66% as of 30 Sept 2026, 22:19 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
4.46
Open
5.50
Day range
5.39 – 5.70
Volume
613.4k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

NetSol Technologies, trading under the ticker NTWK on its US listing, saw its shares close at USD 5.56 on Tuesday, 29 September 2026. This marks a rise of 24.66% compared to the previous close of USD 4.46. The session opened at USD 5.50, with shares reaching a high of USD 5.70 and a low of USD 5.39 during the day.

The previous session ended with NetSol Technologies at USD 4.46. On Tuesday, the stock began trading above the previous close and maintained higher levels throughout the session. The intraday range was between USD 5.39 and USD 5.70, with the closing price near the upper end of the day’s range.

Trading volume for Tuesday reached 613,392 shares. This figure provides an indication of the level of activity in the stock during the session. No index inclusion was noted for NetSol Technologies in this report.

NetSol Technologies operates in the Information Technology sector. The company is listed on a US exchange and trades in US dollars. The stock is not currently part of any major index, according to available data.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Tuesday could be confirmed at the time of this report. The information presented here is based solely on the available session data and does not include any interpretation or speculation regarding the cause of the price change.

NetSol Technologies — daily NTWK Delayed
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