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Indaptus Therapeutics drops 24.4% on its US listing on Tuesday

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read
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INDP 2.85 -24.40% as of 30 Sept 2026, 22:19 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
3.77
Open
3.24
Day range
2.81 – 3.32
Volume
590.4k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Indaptus Therapeutics (ticker: INDP) on its US listing recorded a significant decline in the latest trading session. On Tuesday, 29 September 2026, the shares closed at USD 2.85. This compares to the previous close of USD 3.77, marking a decrease of 24.4% for the session.

The session began with Indaptus Therapeutics opening at USD 3.24. During the day, the shares reached a high of USD 3.32 and touched a low of USD 2.81. The closing price of USD 2.85 was near the session’s low. The movement during the session showed a wide trading range, with the price fluctuating between the high and low points before settling near the lower end.

Trading volume for the day was 590,369 shares. This figure provides an indication of the level of activity in the stock during the session. The volume reflects the number of shares exchanged between buyers and sellers on the day.

Indaptus Therapeutics operates in the Health Care sector. The company’s shares are listed on a US exchange under the ticker INDP. The stock is not currently included in any major indices, according to available information.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Tuesday could be established. The report is based solely on publicly available trading data and does not attribute the price change to any specific event or factor.

Indaptus Therapeutics — daily INDP Delayed
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