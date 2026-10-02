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Vesuvius plc falls 3.38% to 456.8p on Thursday after recent gains

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

2 min read
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VSVS.L 456.80p +24.33% as of 2 Oct 2026, 17:49 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
367.40p
Open
469.00p
Day range
456.80 – 480.60p
Volume
1.4m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L), listed on the London Stock Exchange and part of the Industrials sector, saw its shares close at 456.8 pence on Thursday, 1 October 2026. This marked a decrease of 3.38% from the previous close of 472.8 pence.

Looking at the recent sessions, the share price began the period at 369.4 pence on the previous Friday. On Monday, it closed slightly lower at 366.2 pence, a daily decline of 0.87%. Tuesday saw a modest recovery to 367.4 pence, up 0.33% on the day. Wednesday brought a further increase to 373 pence, a rise of 1.52%. The following Thursday, the price fell back to 367.4 pence, down 1.5%. On Friday, the shares closed at 372.8 pence, up 1.47%.

The start of the next week saw the price close at 375 pence on Monday, a gain of 0.59%. Tuesday brought a significant increase, with the shares closing at 467 pence, up 24.53% on the day. Wednesday saw a further rise to 472.8 pence, an increase of 1.24%.

On Thursday, the shares opened at 469 pence and reached a high of 480.6 pence during the session. The low was 456.8 pence, which was also the closing price. Trading volume for the session was 1,423,240 shares.

Vesuvius plc operates in the Industrials sector and is traded in pence on the London Stock Exchange. No verified reason for the share price movement on Thursday could be established.

SessionClose (GBp)Change
Friday369.3999938964844p
Monday366.20001220703125p-0.87%
Tuesday367.3999938964844p+0.33%
Wednesday373p+1.52%
Thursday367.3999938964844p-1.5%
Friday372.79998779296875p+1.47%
Monday375p+0.59%
Tuesday467p+24.53%
Wednesday472.8p+1.24%
Thursday456.8p-3.38%
Vesuvius plc — daily VSVS

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