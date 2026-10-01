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United Therapeutics rises 14.76% on US listing in Wednesday trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read
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UTHR 541.89 +14.76% as of 1 Oct 2026, 22:19 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
472.21
Open
482.20
Day range
475.46 – 557.37
Volume
3.3m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

United Therapeutics, trading under the ticker UTHR on its US listing, saw a notable move in Wednesday’s session. The company’s shares closed at USD 541.89, compared to the previous close of USD 472.21. This represented a rise of 14.76% for the day.

The session on 30 September 2026 began with United Therapeutics opening at USD 482.2. During the day, the shares reached a high of USD 557.37 and touched a low of USD 475.46. The closing price of USD 541.89 was significantly above both the session’s open and the previous closing level.

Trading volume for the session was 3,336,748 shares. This figure reflects the total number of shares exchanged on Wednesday. United Therapeutics is part of the Health Care sector. The company is not currently listed as a constituent of any major indices in the provided data.

The price movement on Wednesday was one of the more significant changes for the stock in recent sessions, based on the percentage change from the previous close. The session’s trading range, from USD 475.46 to USD 557.37, showed considerable activity throughout the day.

No verified reason for the share price movement on 30 September 2026 could be confirmed at the time of this report. The information presented is based solely on available trading data and does not include any interpretation or speculation regarding the cause of the price change.

United Therapeutics — daily UTHR Delayed
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