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MongoDB falls 17.27% to 348.61 USD after product updates and leadership news

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read
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MDB 348.61 -17.27% as of 1 Oct 2026, 22:19 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
421.40
Open
341.00
Day range
339.93 – 370.43
Volume
6.3m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

MongoDB shares on its US listing closed at 348.61 USD on Wednesday, down 17.27% from the previous close of 421.4 USD. The session saw the stock open at 341 USD, reach a high of 370.43 USD, and a low of 339.93 USD. Trading volume was 6,258,452 shares.

According to a filing on SEC EDGAR, MongoDB disclosed recent developments, but the filing did not provide commentary on the share price movement [1]. Benzinga reported that while broader US stocks rose on Wednesday, MongoDB was among the notable movers in the opposite direction [2].

SeekingAlpha noted that MongoDB was the subject of a recent rating change following its Investor Day, with the report highlighting updates to its Atlas platform and new leadership developments [3]. The report discussed how these updates and management changes were viewed by market participants, but did not specify a direct link to the share price decline.

Yahoo reported that MongoDB introduced new AI-focused data platform offerings, including Atlas Infinite, which the company described as an elastic service for large-scale AI workloads. The report also mentioned that the company emphasised improvements to performance, security, and scalability for data-heavy applications [4].

During the session, MongoDB shares traded between 339.93 USD and 370.43 USD, closing above the session open but well below the previous close. The trading volume of 6,258,452 shares was recorded for the day. MongoDB operates in the Information Technology sector and is not currently listed as a member of any major index in the provided data.

At the time of writing, MongoDB has not issued a statement regarding the share price movement. The specific cause of the decline has not been confirmed, and no direct attribution has been made by the company or the sources cited.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Friday388.1199951171875
Monday398.8599853515625+2.77%
Tuesday415.06500244140625+4.06%
Wednesday428.3599853515625+3.2%
Thursday421.3999938964844-1.62%
Friday410.44000244140625-2.6%
Monday335.70001220703125-18.21%
Tuesday337.19000244140625+0.44%
Wednesday348.6099853515625+3.39%
Thursday353.7300109863281+1.47%
MongoDB — daily MDB Delayed
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References

  • SEC EDGAR: MongoDB — 8-K filed 2026-09-29
  • Benzinga: Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Capital Bancorp, FormFactor And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday
  • SeekingAlpha: MongoDB: CEO's Parting Gift To Bulls (Rating Upgrade)
  • Yahoo: What Does MongoDB (MDB) 9.0 And Atlas Infinite Mean For Its AI Push?

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