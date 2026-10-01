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FormFactor rises 9.59% on Wednesday to close at USD 149.31

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read
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FORM 149.31 +15.13% as of 1 Oct 2026, 22:19 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
129.69
Open
142.30
Day range
140.14 – 150.65
Volume
2.3m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

FormFactor (ticker: FORM) is listed on its US exchange and operates in the Information Technology sector. Over the past several sessions, the company’s shares have shown notable movement. On the earliest session shown, Friday, FormFactor closed at USD 115.35. The following Monday, the shares ended at USD 120.63, representing a 4.58% increase on the day. On Tuesday, the closing price was USD 121.27, up 0.53% from the previous session. Wednesday saw a close at USD 131.26, marking an 8.24% rise. On Thursday, the shares closed at USD 129.04, down 1.69%. The next Friday, FormFactor ended the session at USD 129.69, a 0.5% gain. The following Monday, the shares closed at USD 126.42, a decrease of 2.52%. On Tuesday, the price rose to USD 136.25, up 7.78%.

On Wednesday, FormFactor closed at USD 149.31, which was a 9.59% increase from the previous session’s close of USD 136.25. During the session, the shares opened at USD 142.30, reached a high of USD 150.65, and touched a low of USD 140.14. The trading volume for the day was 2,289,678 shares.

FormFactor is part of the Information Technology sector and is not included in any major indices according to the available data. The shares are denominated in US dollars and trade on its US listing.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Wednesday could be established from the information available.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Friday115.3499984741211
Monday120.62999725341797+4.58%
Tuesday121.2699966430664+0.53%
Wednesday131.25999450683594+8.24%
Thursday129.0399932861328-1.69%
Friday129.69000244140625+0.5%
Monday126.41999816894531-2.52%
Tuesday136.25+7.78%
Wednesday149.31+9.59%
Thursday148.44000244140625-0.58%
FormFactor — daily FORM Delayed
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