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Oxford Nanopore Technologies falls 1.65% on Thursday session

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

2 min read
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ONT.L 214.00p +23.34% as of 2 Oct 2026, 17:49 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
173.50p
Open
218.80p
Day range
211.00 – 220.80p
Volume
14.7m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (ticker: ONT.L) trades on the London Stock Exchange in the Health Care sector. Over the past two weeks, the share price has shown notable movement across sessions. The earliest session shown, on Friday, saw the shares close at 177.3 pence. The following Monday, the price declined to 173.8 pence, a daily decrease. On Tuesday, the shares recovered to close at 178.3 pence, before falling again to 175.5 pence on Wednesday. Thursday’s session ended at 173.5 pence, marking another daily decrease.

The next Friday session saw the price rise to 181.6 pence. The following Monday, the shares closed slightly higher at 182.0 pence. On Tuesday, the price increased further to 199.4 pence, followed by a close of 217.6 pence on Wednesday. The latest session, Thursday, saw Oxford Nanopore Technologies close at 214 pence, a decrease of 1.65% from the previous close of 217.6 pence.

During the latest session, the shares opened at 218.8 pence, reached a high of 220.8 pence, and a low of 211 pence. The closing price of 214 pence was below the session’s open and high, but above the low. Trading volume for the session was 14,698,709 shares.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies operates in the Health Care sector and is not currently listed on any major indices. The instrument is traded in pence on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker ONT.L.

We could not verify a reason for the share price movement in the latest session.

SessionClose (GBp)Change
Friday177.3011016845703p
Monday173.8000030517578p-1.97%
Tuesday178.3000030517578p+2.59%
Wednesday175.5p-1.57%
Thursday173.5p-1.14%
Friday181.60000610351562p+4.67%
Monday182.0469970703125p+0.25%
Tuesday199.39999389648438p+9.53%
Wednesday217.6p+9.13%
Thursday214p-1.65%
Oxford Nanopore Technologies — daily ONT

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