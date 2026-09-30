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Sweden should apologise for injustices against Sami people, commission says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Sweden Told to Apologize for Historical Injustices Against Sami People

Swedish Government Urged to Address Sami Rights and Historical Wrongs

Background on the Sami People

STOCKHOLM, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Swedish government should apologise to the indigenous Sami people for past injustices and Sami interests should be given stronger consideration against mining and wind power projects, a government-appointed commission said on Wednesday. 

An estimated 80,000 to 100,000 Sami live in the northern lands of Sweden, Finland, Norway and Russia, where reindeer herding over vast areas has been the cornerstone of their culture and livelihood.

Truth Commission Findings

Historical Land Ownership and Displacement

The government-appointed Truth Commission said that the Swedish state had unilaterally taken ownership of large parts of Sami land, especially during the 18th and 19th centuries. 

"The indigenous Sami people today face major challenges in preserving and developing their culture as a direct consequence of the Swedish state's past and present policies," the Truth Commission wrote in the report published on the government webpage.

Regional Responses and Calls for Redress

The commission's findings add Sweden to a list of Nordic countries confronting their treatment of the Sami. Norway, which is home to around 50,000 Sami people, officially apologised in 2024, and a Finnish commission called for redress in 2025.

The report said Sami communities had been forcibly displaced as far back as the 17th century. The commission urged the government to "acknowledge the historical wrongs, abuses, and violations ... and the harm this has caused the Sami people". 

Current Challenges and Policy Recommendations

Recognition and Ongoing Disputes

The Swedish parliament recognised the Sami as an indigenous people in 1977, but relations with the state have often been contentious. In recent years, they have clashed with authorities over mining and wind power projects the Sami feel impact their reindeer herding.

Land Use Rights and Cultural Preservation

Strengthening Reindeer Herding Rights

The commission said the government should strengthen the land use rights status for reindeer herding. The Sami reindeer herding areas cover around a third of Sweden, bigger than the total area of England. 

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander, Editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • The commission urges a formal apology from the Swedish state and stronger protection of Sami land and cultural rights.
  • Similar commissions in Norway and Finland have led to official apologies (Norway in 2024) and redress recommendations (Finland in 2025), placing Sweden within a broader Nordic reconciliation trend.
  • Sami reindeer herding spans a third of Sweden — an area larger than England — and continues to face pressures from development despite its central role in Sami identity and livelihood.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the Sami people of Sweden?
The Sami are an indigenous people living in northern Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Russia, known for reindeer herding as a cultural cornerstone.
What injustices have the Sami faced in Sweden?
The Swedish state took ownership of large areas of Sami land, enforced displacement, and implemented policies affecting Sami culture and livelihood.
What did the government-appointed Truth Commission recommend?
The commission recommended Sweden officially apologize to the Sami and strengthen their land use rights, especially regarding reindeer herding.
How has Sweden recognized the Sami people previously?
Sweden's parliament recognized the Sami as indigenous in 1977, but state relations have often been contentious.
Why are mining and wind power projects controversial for the Sami?
Sami communities believe these projects threaten their traditional reindeer herding areas and cultural practices.

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