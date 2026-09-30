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Russia draws up measures to control bear population after spate of deadly attacks - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia draws up measures to control bear population after spate of deadly attacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Russia Implements Urgent Controls on Bear Population After Deadly Attacks

Government Response to Rising Bear Attacks

By Andrew Osborn

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Russian government said on Wednesday it was drawing up urgent measures to control the population of brown bears that has spiralled out of control in some regions, with at least 22 people killed in attacks.

Recent Fatal Bear Attacks

In the latest attack, reported by state media, a 23-year-old man out gathering berries was killed by a bear this week in Kamchatka, in Russia's far east.

Last week, a Russian woman in Siberia was fatally mauled by a bear in her garden, amid a nationwide spate of killings that experts blame on climate change and human incompetence.

Expert Opinions on Causes

"It is clear that as the population grows, so too does the number of problems. Systemic measures are needed to ensure that humans and animals can coexist safely and to maintain the necessary balance," said Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev.

"In this regard, the Russian government is currently preparing a series of priority measures," he said.

Planned Government Measures

The government said it would look at lifting hunting quotas on brown bears, would establish regional population limits, give local authorities extra powers to control their numbers, and identify regions that need more financing to tackle the problem.

Bear Population Growth and Contributing Factors

The population of brown bears has more than doubled in the last three decades to 308,000, in part due to shorter and milder winters. At least 22 people have been killed by bears across Russia, the world's largest country, since this spring, the RIA state news agency said.

Food Shortages and Human Behavior

Experts cited in Russian media have said bears have been forced to look further afield for food this year because an early and dry spring meant there was a lack of berries for them to feed on in September.

People are also guilty of leaving food waste out in the open where it attracts bears and of ignoring safety rules, experts say.

Regional Investigations and Official Statements

Investigators in Krasnoyarsk in Siberia — home to nearly 27,000 bears according to environment ministry data — said last week that they had opened a criminal case into the local environment ministry, accusing it of negligence that led to the deaths of seven people in September alone.

The federal environment ministry has sought to play down the spate of attacks, saying that around 20 to 30 cases of bear attacks have been recorded annually in recent years, but that social media and smartphones are making such attacks seem more widespread.

(Reporting by ReutersWriting by Andrew Osborn Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Key Takeaways

  • Brown bear population has more than doubled since 1990 to roughly 307,900–308,000, particularly concentrated in Siberian and Far Eastern regions, intensifying human–bear conflicts (amp.rbc.ru)
  • Experts attribute the uptick in attacks to poor berry and pine nut harvests due to climate change and early dry spring, pushing bears closer to human settlements, where food waste and unsafe behaviors further escalate risks (rbc.ru)
  • Authorities plan to lift brown bear hunting quotas, set regional population limits, empower local governments, and direct funding to high-risk regions; meanwhile, a criminal negligence probe targets officials in Krasnoyarsk amid seven recent deaths there in September (ca.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Russia implementing measures to control the bear population?
Russia is taking action to address a rise in deadly brown bear attacks, with more than 22 fatalities reported since spring, linked to a growing bear population.
What measures is the Russian government considering?
Planned measures include lifting hunting quotas, setting regional population limits, granting local authorities more control, and increasing funding.
What factors have contributed to the increase in bear attacks?
Shorter, milder winters and a lack of natural food sources, partly due to climate change, as well as human negligence, have forced bears closer to populated areas.
How large is Russia's brown bear population?
The brown bear population in Russia has more than doubled over the past three decades and now numbers approximately 308,000.
Which Russian regions are most affected by bear attacks?
Kamchatka and Siberia are among the hardest-hit regions, with incidents also reported nationwide.

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