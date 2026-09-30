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Finance

Fincantieri shipyard accident kills worker, critically injures another

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Worker Dies, Another Injured in Fincantieri Shipyard Accident in Ancona, Italy

Details of the Fincantieri Shipyard Accident

Incident Overview

ROME, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A man died and another was seriously injured after an accident at a shipyard operated by Italy's Fincantieri in the port city of Ancona, the shipbuilder and police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred late on Tuesday when a fire broke out as the two workers were carrying out welding work on a vessel.

Investigation and Cause

Police are investigating the cause of the blaze, which local unions said may have been due to a fault involving a welding machine.

Both men were employed by a subcontractor, Fincantieri said.

Victims of the Accident

The victim was a 54-year-old Tunisian who died from severe burns, a local union official said, while the critically injured worker is a 29-year-old Bangladeshi.

Local media reported that he is due to be transferred from Ancona's regional hospital to a specialist burns unit in the Tuscan city of Pisa.

Union Response

Immediate Actions

Italy's main metalworkers' unions - Fiom, Fim and Uilm - staged a protest at the shipyard and began immediate eight-hour strikes covering the day's shifts.

National unions called for a two-hour strike across all Fincantieri's shipyards from Wednesday.

Union Statements and Demands

Safety Concerns

"Safety culture needs to change, it is too often viewed solely as a business cost," a local union statement said, calling fro greater investments in training and protective equipment.

Review of Contracting Practices

The unions also called for a review of Italy's contracting and subcontracting practices, saying workplace accidents were more common in places where subcontractors worked.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti in Rome, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • The accident underscores persistent safety risks in subcontractor work at Fincantieri shipyards, despite a group-wide Safety Strengthening Plan and major reductions in accident rates since 2022 (fincantieri.com).
  • Italy’s metalworkers’ unions (Fiom, Fim, Uilm) swiftly launched strikes and protests, arguing safety is still too often treated as a cost and calling for stronger safeguards and training, especially for subcontracted labor (rainews.it).
  • The tragedy renews scrutiny on Italy’s widespread subcontracting model in heavy industry, which has been flagged for fragmented oversight and higher accident rates among migrant and indirect workers (journals.sagepub.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona?
A fire broke out during welding work, leading to the death of one worker and critical injuries to another.
Who were the victims of the Fincantieri accident?
The deceased was a 54-year-old Tunisian worker, and the critically injured was a 29-year-old Bangladeshi, both employed by a subcontractor.
What actions are unions taking after the Fincantieri shipyard accident?
Unions organized immediate strikes at the Ancona site and called for a two-hour strike across all Fincantieri shipyards.
What is being investigated as the cause of the accident?
Police are investigating the cause of the fire, which may have involved a faulty welding machine.
What safety concerns have unions raised regarding the accident?
Unions criticized the safety culture and called for more investment in training, equipment, and a review of contracting practices.

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