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UK airbase suspect tipped off police, Times says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK airbase suspect tipped off police, Times says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Suspected UK Airbase Terrorism Plot Foiled After Suspect Alerted Police

Details Emerge on RAF Fairford Terrorism Plot

Incident Overview

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A suspected plot against a British airbase used by US forces to strike Iran was thwarted when police were called by one of the same men later arrested at the site, The Times newspaper said on Wednesday.

The report added to intrigue surrounding events on Sunday near RAF Fairford in west England where five British men in their 20s were arrested on suspected terrorism and explosive offences.

Suspects and Official Responses

The five, who all live in London, were released on bail even though US President Donald Trump said they had planned "big damage" and his Secretary of State Marco Rubio pointed at "a foreign actor".

Emergency Call and Investigation

According to The Times report, one of the men called emergency services shortly before being arrested in the early hours. 

"Whether it was surveillance, a 'dry run' to test security or a stunt to send a message to the British government are all under consideration," The Times said, adding that investigators were unsure whether he got cold feet or it was part of a plan.

The newspaper did not cite its sources. 

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Possible Motives and Evidence

One person familiar with the situation has said an Iranian-linked motive is considered the most likely, although a Russian sabotage operation or an Islamist plot were also possibilities.

Iran has denied any involvement.

Police said on Tuesday that petrol was found in the vans used by the men but no improvised explosive device.    

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Key Takeaways

  • One of the suspects himself called emergency services shortly before all were detained — raising questions whether it was part of the plot or cold feet emerged (elpais.com).
  • No explosives were found in the three vans; only petrol was recovered, and the five men were released on bail but remain under investigation for potential ties to Iran, Russia, or other foreign actors (latimes.com).
  • Security at RAF Fairford had been heightened recently due to a possible Iranian threat; investigators are weighing scenarios from surveillance or stunt to actual sabotage, while Iran denies involvement (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the suspected plot at RAF Fairford?
A group of five men allegedly planned an attack or security breach at RAF Fairford, a British airbase used by US forces.
How was the suspected plot discovered?
The plot was thwarted after one of the suspects called emergency services shortly before he and others were arrested at the site.
Were explosives found at the scene?
Police found petrol in the vans used by the suspects but no improvised explosive devices were discovered.
Who are the suspects in the RAF Fairford incident?
Five British men in their 20s from London were arrested on suspicion of terrorism and explosive offenses.
Was there a confirmed link to a foreign actor in the plot?
Authorities are investigating multiple possibilities, including an Iranian motive, but Iran has denied any involvement.

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