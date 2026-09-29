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Soldiers and mercenaries killed at least 34 civilians in Mali, Amnesty report says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Africa Human Rights security Conflict International Relations

Amnesty: Mali Army and Wagner Mercenaries Killed 34 Civilians, Committed War Crimes

Amnesty International Report Details Civilian Deaths and Alleged War Crimes in Mali

DAKAR, Sept 29 (Reuters) - At least 34 civilians were killed in seven incidents during military joint operations in Mali by the army and Russia's Wagner mercenary group between June 2023 and December 2025, Amnesty International said in a report on Tuesday.

Documented Incidents and Victim Profiles

• The human rights organization documented the deaths of 34 people, who it said were not participating in hostilities, in incidents across Mali's Segou, Mopti and Timbuktu regions along the Mauritanian border.

• It said the victims were mostly members of pastoralist communities who were attacked based on their ethnicity and their presence in areas where jihadist groups were active.

Government Response and Denials

• Mali's military-led government, which took power after coups in 2020 and 2021, has denied killing civilians in its fight against jihadists. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Moscow.

Details of the Attacks

• "These murders were deliberate: the victims were shot, had their throats cut, or were burned alive," Amnesty's report said, adding that acts described in the report amounted to war crimes.

Torture and Civilian Property Destruction

• Those interviewed for the report told Amnesty they were tortured mostly by Wagner members during patrols or during their detention at military bases. Others described civilians being hit in drone strikes and the destruction of civilian property.

• "In their minds, all herders are terrorists, and as a result they do not hesitate to burn people and property," a herder who has taken refuge in Mauritania told Amnesty.

Aftermath and Ongoing Presence

• The Wagner mercenary group left Mali in 2025. But the Africa Corps, which is made up of many former Wagner fighters, still operates there.

• Amnesty said it shared the report's findings with the Malian authorities on August 3 but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Robbie Corey-Boulet, Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Amnesty’s September 29, 2026 report documents killings of 34 civilians in seven incidents across the Ségou, Mopti, and Timbuktu regions, describing methods including shootings, throat‑slittings, burnings, torture, drone strikes and property destruction—constituting war crimes. (amnesty.org)
  • Wagner mercenaries operated in Mali from late 2021 until June 2025, when they were replaced by the Africa Corps under direct Russian Defense Ministry control; the latter continued abusive operations and atrocities. (amnesty.org)
  • Amnesty shared findings with Mali’s authorities on August 3, 2026, but received no response; the report also highlights ethnic targeting (Fulani, Arab, Tuareg) and stresses that the International Criminal Court’s jurisdiction remains despite Mali’s June 2026 withdrawal from the Rome Statute. (amnesty.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who conducted the operations resulting in civilian deaths in Mali?
The operations were joint actions by the Malian army and Russia's Wagner mercenary group.
How many civilians were reported killed?
At least 34 civilians were reported killed, mostly in Segou, Mopti, and Timbuktu regions.
What types of abuses did Amnesty International report?
Amnesty reported deliberate murders, torture, drone strikes on civilians, and destruction of property.
Did Malian authorities respond to the Amnesty report?
Malian authorities did not respond to Amnesty's request for comment at the time of publication.
Is Wagner Group still active in Mali?
Wagner Group left Mali in 2025, but the Africa Corps, comprised of former Wagner fighters, still operates there.

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