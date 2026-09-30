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Spain, France align on welcoming UK back to EU, strengthening China trade defences - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain, France align on welcoming UK back to EU, strengthening China trade defences

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Spain and France Back UK Returning to EU, Push for Stronger China Trade Defences

European Leaders Support UK Rejoining and Call for Trade Protection

MADRID, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and France's President Emmanuel Macron expressed enthusiasm on Wednesday for Britain rejoining the EU, and agreed Europe must strengthen its trade defences against China.

UK's Prospective Return to the EU

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham floated the prospect of Britain rejoining the EU in an interview earlier on Wednesday, which Macron described as "excellent news" and a "good decision".

"We would open our arms [to Britain]," Sanchez said.

Political Climate in Spain and France

Speaking after Macron's first state visit to Spain, Sanchez described the neighbouring countries as leaders of Europe's "resistance to enemies of our continent and the European model", as both nations gear up for elections next year in which the far right is expected to make significant gains.

EU Budget and Resource Allocation

The two leaders also called for greater flexibility in finding additional resources for the bloc ahead of EU budget negotiations in October, with Sanchez appealing for "a little more empathy" from Brussels for governments "on the frontlines trying to respond to citizens' concerns".

Concerns Over Budget Cuts

Spain and France are among a group of countries concerned that the pressure from major net contributors to the EU budget such as Germany and the Netherlands to cut available funds by several hundred billion euros would worsen inequality and reduce funds for farmers, a key election issue.

Strengthening Trade Defences Against China

Asked about the EU's ongoing negotiations over protecting industry from Chinese competition, the two leaders underscored the importance of securing commitments from Chinese investors on technology transfer in key industries like autos, where Spain's efforts to attract Chinese investors have prompted concern from some stakeholders about a lack of safeguards.

Protecting European Industries

Need for Unity

"On both sides of the Pyrenees we have actors who need to be protected when they suffer unfair competition...if we are not united as Europeans, we have no possibility of success," Macron said.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, additional reporting by Mireia Merino; Writing by David Latona; Editing by Aislinn Laing and Charlie Devereux, Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Spain’s PM Pedro Sánchez and France’s President Emmanuel Macron openly support the UK potentially rejoining the EU, signaling a warm reception.
  • The two leaders emphasized the need to bolster Europe’s trade defenses against China, particularly around tech transfer safeguards in industries like autos.
  • They also called for more funding flexibility in upcoming EU budget negotiations to address inequality and support frontline governments.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Spain and France's stance on the UK rejoining the EU?
Both Spain and France expressed strong support and enthusiasm for the UK to rejoin the European Union, calling it excellent news.
What are Spain and France's concerns regarding trade with China?
They agreed on the need to strengthen the EU's trade defences against Chinese competition, especially in key industries like autos.
Why are Spain and France urging for more EU budget flexibility?
They want more empathy and flexibility from Brussels to support frontline governments and address concerns over reduced funding, particularly for farmers.
What was discussed about the protection of European industry?
The leaders highlighted the importance of protecting European industry from unfair competition and ensuring technology transfer commitments from Chinese investors.

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