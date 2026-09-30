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Headlines

Italy's main opposition PD boycotts antisemitism bill vote amid split on left

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Politics Legislation Italy Antisemitism International Relations

Italy's Democratic Party Boycotts Vote on Antisemitism Bill, Revealing Left-Wing Split

Controversy Surrounding Italy's Antisemitism Bill

By Angelo Amante

ROME, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Italy's Democratic Party did not take part in a parliamentary committee vote on Wednesday on a highly contested bill against antisemitism, highlighting divisions on the left over a law seen as potentially curbing criticism of Israel.

A PD source said the party considered the definition of antisemitism included in the bill was "divisive" and urged the right-wing ruling coalition backing it to change its formulation, but this call is likely to fall on deaf ears.

Details of the Proposed Bill

The bill would write into law the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism, which lists certain criticisms of Israel as examples of antisemitism.

Concerns Over Freedom of Expression

Critics say this definition could restrict freedom of expression, censoring legitimate activism for Palestinian rights and contributing to conflating Jews with the state of Israel.

Divisions Within the Italian Left

The dispute reflects broader differences on the Italian left over the war in Gaza. The PD has condemned the violence, but has adopted a more cautious tone than its allies, the Five Star Movement and the Green Left Alliance (AVS), which have accused Israel of genocide, which Israel denies.

Party Voting Patterns

APPEAL TO CHANGE

Most PD lawmakers abstained when the bill passed the Senate earlier this year, but a small group voted in favour, exposing divisions within the party. The bill is now due to obtain final approval at the lower house Chamber.

Calls for Amendments

"We call on the majority to heed our appeal to change that divisive definition and make it clear that those who criticise the actions of the Israeli government cannot be accused of antisemitism," PD lower house leader Chiara Braga said last week.

Internal Party Criticism

Party member Emanuele Fiano, the son of an Auschwitz survivor who supports the bill, criticised the PD's decision not to back it, saying: "I will not accept the fight against antisemitism being portrayed as an obstacle to criticism of (Benjamin) Netanyahu's government, the Israeli military or violence by settlers."

Positions of Other Left-Wing Parties

The AVS and Five Star voted against the proposal.

"There is no doubt that on an issue such as antisemitism it would be desirable to have a unanimous vote, but there is equally no doubt that this bill needs to be changed because it is fundamentally flawed," AVS co-leader Nicola Fratoianni said.

Rising Antisemitism in Italy

Supporters of the bill say stronger safeguards are needed following a rise in antisemitic incidents after Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, and the ensuing Gaza war. Italy's Antisemitism Observatory recorded 963 cases in 2025, more than double the number reported in 2022.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer and Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • PD abstained from a key committee vote over concerns that the IHRA definition could curb legitimate criticism of Israel and is ‘divisive’ within the party. (ilfoglio.it)
  • Antisemitic incidents in Italy nearly doubled in 2025, with 963 cases recorded—up from 877 in 2024—underscoring urgency for legislative responses. (cdec.it)
  • Despite PD’s resistance, the ruling coalition is firm: requests to amend the bill to protect political critique were rejected, indicating little chance of change before final lower‑house approval. (repubblica.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Italy's Democratic Party boycott the antisemitism bill vote?
The Democratic Party abstained from the vote due to concerns that the bill's definition of antisemitism could curb legitimate criticism of Israel and threaten free speech.
What definition of antisemitism is included in the bill?
The bill writes into law the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition, which critics argue equates certain criticisms of Israel with antisemitism.
How has the Italian left responded to the antisemitism bill?
The left is divided; the PD has urged changes to the bill, while parties like the Five Star Movement and Green Left Alliance voted against it, citing flaws in its definition.
What is the reasoning behind supporting the antisemitism bill?
Supporters argue the bill is needed due to a rise in antisemitic incidents following events like the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel and the Gaza conflict.
What are the next steps for the antisemitism bill in Italy?
The bill is due for a final approval vote in Italy's lower house Chamber after passing the Senate earlier in the year.

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